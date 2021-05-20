Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah, yields fall as Fed officials raise talk of tapering

By Reuters Staff

 (Corrects day of the week in the first paragraph)
    * Rupiah hits a 2-week low
    * Indonesian 10-year bond yields at over 3-week low
    * Yields on Malaysia, Thai bonds also fall to around 1-1/2
month
lows

    May 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah and benchmark bond
yields fell to multi-week lows on Thursday, spooked by the hint
of tapering in the U.S. Federal Reserve's April meeting that
lifted the dollar and weighed on Asia's other emerging
currencies.
    The Philippine peso fell 0.2%, while South Korea's
won and China's yuan dipped, outdone by a
0.8% drop by the rupiah, which backs some of emerging
markets' highest-yielding debt.
    Losses were capped, though, as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
 eased off session highs and the dollar
steadied after popping off a three-month low. 
    Fed minutes published on Wednesday said "a number" of
officials thought it might be appropriate "at some point" to
"begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset
purchases," in comments that surprised some investors.

    "For the record, the Minutes were unambiguous on the need to
be defensively dovish... there was no perceptible shift in the
dovish mood or commitment by the FOMC," Mizuho said in a client
note, noting the Fed's caution on where several indicators, such
as inflation and employment, still stand. 
    The yield on Indonesia's 10-year bonds climbed
to its highest since April 28, rising 12.4 basis points to
6.529%. Returns on Thai and Malaysian bonds
 also noticeably rose, sitting around 1-1/2 month
highs. 
    While the ringgit was a tad weaker, the baht
, the region's worst performer so far this year, gained
0.2%. 
    On Tuesday, the Thai cabinet approved a further borrowing of
700 billion baht ($22.30 billion) to tackle the impact of the
COVID-19 outbreak as its current 1 trillion baht borrowing is
almost used up.
    Asia's emerging stocks markets were more mixed with Taiwan
 giving up half a percent and Indonesia rising 0.8%. The
rest of the region traded within those outer-ranges. 
    The Fed meets next in June and markets will be closely
eyeing the outcome of that meeting for changes to growth,
inflation and unemployment forecasts and whether rising consumer
prices and a recovering U.S. economy will change its outlook. 
        
    HIGHLIGHTS: 
    ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields rise 4.5 basis
points to 1.77%, and Malaysia's 10-year yields edged up 1.09 bps
to 3.226%
    ** Singapore Airlines posts record $3.2 bln annual loss, to
issue convertible bonds
    ** Indonesian digital lender aims to tap into $314 bln gig
economy    
  Asia stock indexes and currencies at   0335 GMT
 COUNTRY      FX RIC      FX       FX     INDEX    STOCKS   STOCKS
                          DAILY %  YTD %           DAILY %  YTD %
 Japan                    +0.08    -5.39           -0.05    2.14
 China                    -0.06    +1.40           -0.41    0.68
 India                    +0.00    -0.14           0.00     7.50
 Indonesia                -0.80    -2.43           0.70     -2.98
 Malaysia                 -0.07    -2.88           0.08     -2.79
 Philippines              -0.15    +0.36           -0.43    -12.90
 S.Korea                  -0.09    -4.00           -0.47    9.91
 Singapore                +0.08    -0.92           0.28     9.47
 Taiwan                   +0.14    +1.94           -0.60    8.84
 Thailand                 +0.16    -4.56           -0.15    7.63
 ($1 = 31.3900 baht)

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)
