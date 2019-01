LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A rally in emerging market local currency government bonds saw the yield on JP Morgan’s widely-tracked GBI-EM index hit its lowest level since May on Tuesday.

The index, which effectively aggregates EM government borrowing costs, saw its yield drop to 6.394 percent having stood at almost 6.7 percent in mid-December and 6.87 percent in late August. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)