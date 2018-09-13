MSCI's emerging currency set for biggest daily gain since January

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - MSCI’s emerging market currency index was set for its biggest daily gain since mid-January on Thursday, up 0.6 percent in the wake of a hefty rate hike from Turkey’s central bank.

The Turkish lira firmed around 3 percent after Turkey raised its benchmark rate by 625 basis points, surprising the market.

Several other key emerging market currencies also rallied, with South Africa’s rand 2 percent firmer and the Russian rouble up 1.2 percent. Mexico’s peso gained 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Claire Milhench Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)