Private creditors face payment delays from surging EM distressed debt

* Wave of distressed debt from emerging markets expected

* Payment delays, lower recovery anticipated

* May need changes to laws governing bonds

By Tom Arnold

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Private sector creditors face potential delays to payments and lower recovery values from a wave of distressed sovereign debt from emerging markets hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Around $190 billion in emerging market sovereign bonds are trading at a 1,000 basis point premium above benchmark U.S. Treasuries, considered the threshold for debt to be classed as distressed, according to ING analysts.

Against this backdrop, Zambia and Kyrgyzstan are among the latest countries taking steps to restructure their debt, joining Argentina, Lebanon and Venezuela which were already in distress before the current crisis.

More could join with around 21% of emerging market sovereign dollar bonds trading at a yield above 10%, signalling rising borrowing costs.

“Governments already struggling under increasing costs relating to the outbreak may find it politically untenable to repay international creditors when their population is suffering,” said Jim Ho, a debt restructuring lawyer at Cleary Gottlieb.

“If a suspension of debt payments becomes inevitable as the crisis worsens, the goal is to ensure that any debt restructuring is done in an orderly fashion.”

The list of countries seeking help is poised to grow as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund urged official bilateral creditors to provide debt relief to help lower-income nations struggling with the effects of the coronavirus.

EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES

Tellimer estimates that around 22 International Development Association (IDA) countries have international bonds outstanding, with just over half of them in Sub-Saharan Africa, amounting to a total stock of nearly $60 billion.

So far, the IMF and World Bank have only asked bilateral lenders for some debt relief.

However, calls for private investors to bear a share of the burden will likely increase into the IMF Spring Meetings on April 16-17, said Trieu Pham, EM sovereign debt strategist at ING, noting that the UN Economic Commission for Africa had called for sovereign bondholders to be part of any solution.

A financing backstop by the IMF generally requires private creditors to take a hit, as is the case in Argentina.

Fund managers may have to share the pain in any deal to help some debt-laden countries, particularly those also facing a hit from lower commodity prices, said Nachu Chockalingam, senior emerging market debt portfolio manager at Federated Hermes.

“All creditors will have to be at the negotiating table at some point as some of these countries are so highly indebted and facing issues on the economic side,” she said.

For private creditors that could mean partial debt relief, conversions into longer-term and lower interest instruments, postponing 2020 bond redemptions by a year and waiving interest payments this year, said Pham.

How this is carried out will be tricky.

One option, the establishment of a bankruptcy court for countries, was previously considered by the IMF in the early 2000s but floundered because of lack of political support.

Another is to fall back on so-called collective action clauses used in some existing bond contracts to stop a minority of dissenting creditors from blocking a settlement agreed by the majority, Ho said.

“Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures,” he said. “If there were to be widespread defaults, we may need to consider some kind of legislative solution in order to ensure an orderly restructuring for all debtors in the same situation.”