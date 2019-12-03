Emerging market monthly inflows fall in November -IIF

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Inflows of foreign investor money into emerging economies fell to $20.3 billion in November from $24.9 billion in October, the IIF estimated in a report on Tuesday, a third straight month of net inflows following an August rout.

For the year to November, non-resident portfolio flows have taken in $261.3 billion, roughly 37 percent above the same period last year, but still $90 billion shorter than comparable data in 2017, according to the Institute of International Finance, which tracks financial flows.

Emerging market stocks outside China saw a $3.9 billion outflow in November while the inflow to Chinese stocks jumped to $8.2 billion.

Emerging market debt had inflows of $15.9 billion.

“The decline in debt flows to emerging markets was broad-based in November, with all regions registering smaller inflows than in the previous month,” the IIF said in its report.

The IIF’s broader measure of net capital flows to emerging markets, which includes banking and foreign direct investment flows, showed an outflow of $23.4 billion in October, the third monthly outflow in a row.