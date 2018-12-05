Emerging market monthly inflows jump to highest since Jan -IIF

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Inflows of foreign investor money into emerging economies jumped to $33.9 billion in November, the IIF said in a report on Wednesday, as the region’s currencies stabilized and investors took advantage of comparably lower valuations.

The data follow $7.6 billion net non-resident outflows from the region in October, according to the Institute of International Finance, which tracks financial flows.

Inflows to stocks accounted for $12 billion last month while debt inflows climbed to $21.8 billion, the most since April.

For the year to November, non-resident portfolio flows have taken in $195 billion, roughly 45 percent below the same period last year, but higher than both 2016, with $142 billion, and 2015, at $88 billion.

In October, emerging markets equities saw outflows of $17.1 billion, the weakest month since June 2013, while EM debt markets saw inflows of $9.5 billion.