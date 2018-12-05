Bonds News
December 5, 2018 / 5:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Emerging market monthly inflows jump to highest since Jan -IIF

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Inflows of foreign investor money into emerging economies jumped to $33.9 billion in November, the IIF said in a report on Wednesday, as the region’s currencies stabilized and investors took advantage of comparably lower valuations.

The data follow $7.6 billion net non-resident outflows from the region in October, according to the Institute of International Finance, which tracks financial flows.

Inflows to stocks accounted for $12 billion last month while debt inflows climbed to $21.8 billion, the most since April.

For the year to November, non-resident portfolio flows have taken in $195 billion, roughly 45 percent below the same period last year, but higher than both 2016, with $142 billion, and 2015, at $88 billion.

In October, emerging markets equities saw outflows of $17.1 billion, the weakest month since June 2013, while EM debt markets saw inflows of $9.5 billion.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.