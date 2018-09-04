FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 5:16 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Emerging market portfolio inflows shrivel to $2.2 bln in August -IIF

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Inflows of foreign investor money into emerging economies shrivelled to $2.2 billion in August as portfolio managers rattled by rising trade tensions and a strong dollar pulled out of developing debt markets, the IIF said in a report on Tuesday.

Emerging equities accounted for all inflows, raking in $7.1 billion, while debt markets suffered $4.8 billion of outflows, their first such loss since June, data from the Institute of International Finance, which tracks financial flows, showed.

In July, emerging markets overall saw portfolio inflows of $13.7 billion.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans

