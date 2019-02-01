Bonds News
Emerging markets pull in $51.1 bln in January, highest in 12 mths - IIF

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and bonds enjoyed their best month of inflows in a year in January, raking in $51.1 billion, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Friday.

Emerging bonds saw net ‘non-resident’ buying of $33 billion over the month following a $5.4 billion reading in December, thanks to investors piling into Asia and Latin American bonds, IIF said.

Stocks across developing nations pulled in $18 billion in January, $9.2 billion of which went into China, it added.

