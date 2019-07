LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - MSCI’s Emerging Markets Currency Index surged to its highest level since March 21 after dovish comments from a senior Federal Reserve official stoked demand for riskier assets.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that it was imperative for policymakers to add stimulus early to deal with low inflation when rates are near zero, instead of waiting for an economic disaster to unfold. (Reporting By Tom Arnold Editing by Tommy Wilkes)