2 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks, currency down on political concerns
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 2 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks, currency down on political concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's stocks and currency
slipped on Monday as traders feared lengthy legal proceedings
against President Michel Temer could further delay the
implementation of his reform agenda.
    The top electoral court on Friday dismissed a case that
threatened to unseat Temer, giving him some breathing room but
potentially lengthening a political crisis. Temer is being
investigated separately by federal prosecutors for corruption,
obstruction of justice and racketeering.
    Brazilian markets have sold off since the scandal broke last
month as questions grew over the future of Temer's planned
reforms of the country's pension system and labor regulations.
    The Brazilian real slipped 0.6 percent on Monday
after weakening nearly 5 percent since May 18, when reports
emerged that Temer was caught on tape allegedly condoning bribes
to silence a key witness in a corruption case.
    The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1 percent,
weighed down by blue chips such as lenders Banco Bradesco SA
 and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and miner
Vale SA.
    Also fueling caution was the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting this week, when the U.S. central bank is expected to
hike rates a notch.
    Still, a mixed batch of economic figures has cooled bets on
further hikes, with traders looking to the Fed's policy
statement for clues on the pace of future tightening.
    The Mexican peso was nearly flat after touching a
10-month high last week, while the Chilean peso firmed
0.3 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %    YTD %
                                  Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            1007.51    -1.05    18.08
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                       2507.95     -1.1     8.34
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                  61577.73    -1.02     2.24
 Mexico IPC                      49127.71     0.09     7.63
 Chile IPSA                       4841.57     -0.1    16.63
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                      24262.96     -0.1    17.02
 Argentina MerVal                21467.78    -0.67    26.89
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   10731.46    -0.21     5.96
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  101665.00    10.19   220.66
                                                           
 Currencies                                daily %    YTD %
                                            change   change
                                   Latest           
 Brazil real                       3.3094    -0.57    -1.82
                                                    
 Mexico peso                      18.1730    -0.02    14.15
                                                    
 Chile peso                        661.46     0.26     1.40
                                                    
 Colombia peso                    2924.32    -0.39     2.64
 Peru sol                           3.276    -0.27     4.21
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)       15.9450    -0.16    -0.44
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          16.36    -0.06     2.81
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)

