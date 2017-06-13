FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 13, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 2 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies seesaw ahead of Fed rate decision

3 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies traded sideways on Tuesday as investors remained
cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate
decision this week.
    Traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to increase
rates by a notch, a move that could smother demand for
high-yielding emerging market assets.
    But a batch of mixed economic data has cast a shadow on
prospects of further hikes, driving the focus to the Fed's
post-meeting policy statement.
    The Mexican peso inched up to a fresh ten-month
high, the fourth straight day of gains, but the country's
benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index slipped 0.1 percent.
    The Brazilian real was nearly flat after firming as
much as 0.4 percent earlier in the day.
    Trading in Brazilian markets has been skittish as a
ballooning political crisis has threatened to delay President
Michel Temer's ambitious reform agenda, though a decision by his
main ally to stay in his coalition fueled some optimism among
investors.
    The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.1 percent,
with shares of wood pulp producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA
 the biggest gainer.
    Newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Tuesday that Suzano
has hired two unidentified large Brazilian investment banks to
analyze a bid for Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                 daily %   YTD %
                                      Latest    change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                1010.02     0.11   17.01
 MSCI LatAm                           2520.06     0.05    7.62
 Brazil Bovespa                      61759.71      0.1    2.54
 Mexico S&P/BMV IPC                  49062.02    -0.14    7.49
 Chile IPSA                           4869.46     0.39   17.30
 Chile IGPA                          24381.35     0.34   17.59
 Argentina MerVal                    21273.05      0.6   25.74
 Colombia IGBC                       10720.28    -0.11    5.85
 Venezuela IBC                      104713.59     2.84  230.27
                                                              
 Currencies                                    daily %   YTD %
                                                change  change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                           3.3070     0.12   -1.75
 Mexico peso                          18.0765     0.30   14.76
 Chile peso                            661.75    -0.07    1.35
 Colombia peso                         2928.7    -0.02    2.49
 Peru sol                               3.276     0.15    4.21
 Argentina peso (interbank)           15.9000     0.16   -0.16
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              16.41     0.00    2.50
                                                        
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)

