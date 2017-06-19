EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks rise, led by Embraer; Mexican peso slips

(Adds peso slipping on Fed member comments) June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Monday, supported by planemaker Embraer SA, while the Mexican peso slipped from a 13-month peak after comments by a Federal Reserve official supported bets of further U.S. interest rate hikes. Embraer SA rose 4.6 percent as traders bet on fresh orders for the jetmaker at the start of the Paris Airshow, the global aviation industry's biggest event. Gains in Brazilian markets were limited due to concerns that a political scandal may hamper the implementation of President Michel Temer's reform agenda. Temer on Saturday pledged to sue billionaire Joesley Batista, the founder of meatpacker JBS SA, after the businessman accused Temer of leading a corruption scheme in which politicians squeezed high-profile executives for bribe. Shares of JBS dropped 4.1 percent. The Brazilian real was little changed. Both the real and the Bovespa sank last month when accusations exploded that Temer was involved in a wide-ranging graft probe. The Mexican peso lost nearly 0.3 percent after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said halting a U.S. policy-tightening cycle now would imperil the U.S. economy. Higher U.S. rates curb the appeal of emerging market assets, which are seen as riskier than U.S. assets. Slack U.S. inflation data has fueled expectations that the Fed could slow its path of raising borrowing costs. The Mexican currency has recovered from a record low hit in January and has been the best-performing major currency this year, up more than 15 percent. The peso has gained as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has moved back from threats to slap tariffs on Mexican exports and toward talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2140 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1012.95 0.98 17.47 MSCI LatAm 2542.36 0.33 8.62 Brazil Bovespa 62014.03 0.63 2.97 Mexico IPC 49169.57 -0.1 7.73 Chile IPSA 4824.41 -0.24 16.21 Chile IGPA 24156.87 -0.23 16.51 Argentina MerVal 21657.19 1.71 28.01 Colombia IGBC 10904.32 0.95 7.66 Venezuela IBC 118905.7 1.48 275.04 7 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2843 0.07 -1.07 Mexico peso 17.96 -0.28 15.50 Chile peso 661.5 0.37 1.39 Colombia peso 2975.28 -0.11 0.88 Peru sol 3.266 0.18 4.53 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.1350 -0.53 -1.61 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.59 -0.36 1.39 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Leslie Adler)