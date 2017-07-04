FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies flat as U.S. holiday curbs trading
Fed worried about weak inflation
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
July 4, 2017 / 4:09 PM / a month ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies flat as U.S. holiday curbs trading

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies changed little on Tuesday as a U.S. holiday curbed
trading volumes, while lower commodity prices weighed on demand
for risky assets.
    U.S. financial markets were closed for the July Fourth
holiday, greatly reducing market liquidity worldwide and driving
many investors to avoid making big trades.
    The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were
nearly flat, oscillating in tight ranges as traders erred on the
side of caution.
    Shares of miners and steelmakers, such as Brazil's Vale SA
 and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA
, followed iron ore prices lower, capping gains on the
country's benchmark Bovespa stock index.
    For-profit college operator Estácio Participações SA
 was the biggest riser following a report that the
government may tap government funds to subsidize student loans.

    Shares of power utility Renova Energia SA, which
are not part of the benchmark index, jumped the most since
mid-April after Reuters reported that Brookfield Asset
Management Inc made a formal bid for control of the
Brazilian renewable energy company.
    Wider emerging stocks fell sharply earlier on Tuesday as
North Korea's latest missile test heightened tensions on the
Korean peninsula. MSCI's emerging equity benchmark
fell 0.7 percent, its sharpest one-day drop in nearly three
weeks.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                 daily %   YTD %
                                                change  change
                                    Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                1006.86    -0.73   17.62
 MSCI LatAm                           2561.87     0.15    9.28
 Brazil Bovespa                      63313.97     0.05    5.13
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                  50184.59     0.15    9.95
 Chile IPSA                           4796.03     0.25   15.53
 Chile IGPA                          24010.71     0.22   15.80
 Argentina MerVal                    22410.20     0.87   32.46
 Colombia IGBC                       10924.40      0.3    7.86
 Venezuela IBC                      123268.84    -0.07  288.80
                                                              
 Currencies                                    daily %   YTD %
                                                change  change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                           3.3019     0.08   -1.60
 Mexico peso                          18.2125     0.05   13.90
 Chile peso                             663.6     0.02    1.07
 Colombia peso                        3044.96    -0.03   -1.43
 Peru sol                               3.256    -0.31    4.85
 Argentina peso (interbank)           16.8300     0.12   -5.67
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              16.83     0.48   -0.06
                                                        
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

