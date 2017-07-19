FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate future yields down on inflation figures
July 19, 2017 / 4:18 PM / in a month

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate future yields down on inflation figures

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Yields on Brazilian
interest-rate futures fell on Wednesday as traders increased
bets on a sharp rate cut this month after a new report showing
deflation.
    The IGP-M price index, released on Wednesday, fell 0.71
percent between June 21 and July 10, the latest indicator
pointing to a drop in prices after the official IPCA index,
released on July 7, fell in June for the first time in 11 years.

    The report bolstered bets the central bank would cut the
benchmark Selic rate by a brisk 100 basis points in its July
meeting. The bank has suggested it could slow the pace of rate
cuts to 75 basis points per meeting due to political turmoil.
    Rate future yields indicated an 83 percent chance of a 100
basis point reduction to 9.25 percent, with a 17 percent
probability of a 75 basis-point drop.
    The Brazilian real was almost flat near two-month
highs, supported by expectations of currency inflows after Grupo
Carrefour Brasil SA priced Brazil's largest initial public
offering in four years on Tuesday. The country's benchmark
Bovespa stock index seesawed.
    Shares of Braskem SA were the biggest gainers after
shareholders Petróleo Brasileiro SA and Odebrecht SA
began talks to revise the shareholder accord in Latin America's
largest petrochemical firm.
    Other Latin American markets treaded water, with the Mexican
peso hovering near 14-month highs after Standard &
Poor's revised the country's sovereign credit outlook up to
"stable" from "negative" and commended the government's efforts
to rein in a surge in debt.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                 daily %   YTD %
                                                change  change
                                    Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                1060.32     0.67   22.15
 MSCI LatAm                           2731.32     0.06   16.62
 Brazil Bovespa                      65053.81    -0.43    8.01
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                  51150.32      0.1   12.07
 Chile IPSA                           5035.35    -0.09   21.29
 Chile IGPA                          25137.50    -0.06   21.24
 Argentina MerVal                    21398.34     1.67   26.48
 Colombia IGBC                       10975.47    -0.08    8.37
 Venezuela IBC                      128536.84    -1.31  305.41
                                                              
 Currencies                                    daily %   YTD %
                                                change  change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                           3.1541     0.02    3.02
 Mexico peso                          17.4875    -0.05   18.62
 Chile peso                               654     0.23    2.55
 Colombia peso                        3007.45     0.00   -0.20
 Peru sol                               3.242     0.03    5.31
 Argentina peso (interbank)           17.2500     0.00   -7.97
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              17.86    -0.11   -5.82
                                                        
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)

