20 days ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures yields slump on dovish central bank statement
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 20 days ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures yields slump on dovish central bank statement

5 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Yields on Brazilian interest
rate futures slumped on Thursday after the central bank hinted
that it could maintain an aggressive pace of rate cuts as
inflation slowed sharply.
    The bank cut the benchmark Selic rate by a widely expected
100 basis points late on Wednesday to 9.25 percent, the first
time it has hit single digits since November 2013.
    In its policy statement, the central bank said it could
maintain that pace of easing depending on the economic outlook
and on prospects for measures to reduce public spending and
boost productivity.
    It had previously warned that it could pursue smaller rate
cuts as a political crisis threatened to delay the enactment of
a sweeping pension reform to chop the budget deficit. That drove
many investors to bet that this week's reduction could be the
last of that magnitude this year.
    Rate future yields on Thursday indicated a roughly 60
percent chance of a 100 basis-point cut in September and a 40
percent chance of a 75 basis-point cut, Reuters data showed.
 
    On Wednesday, the chances of a 75-basis point cut were
running at over 50 percent.
    Strategists at BNP Paribas recommended clients increase bets
on a decline in interest rates, calling it a "There Is No
Alternative" trade. 
    After the central bank decision, the bank's economics
department cut its forecast for the Selic rate to 7 percent by
the end of 2018 from 7.5 percent previously.
    "Keeping up a 100bp pace for longer probably means that the
central bank judges the magnitude of its overall monetary easing
cycle to be larger than it previously thought," it wrote in a
report.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.7
percent amid a strong batch of corporate results, including
blue-chips such as miner Vale SA and lender Banco
Bradesco SA.
    Shares of cosmetics maker Natura SA ranked among
the biggest gainers after Itaú BBA upgraded its recommendation
on the stock to "market perform" from "underperform," saying
recent losses were overdone.
    The company late on Wednesday reported a jump in
second-quarter net profit. While its operating earnings
declined, analysts said they came in line with expectations.
    Most Latin American currencies slipped as traders booked
profits from a rally on Wednesday, when comments by the U.S.
Federal Reserve on inflation were interpreted as suggesting that
a recent growth slowdown may not be temporary, reducing the
pressure for interest rate hikes.
    The Mexican peso dipped 0.2 percent following a 1
percent appreciation the day before, while the Chilean peso
 dropped 0.3 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1345 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                  Latest               
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1071.29      0.85    23.2
 MSCI LatAm                         2749.66       0.9   16.43
 Brazil Bovespa                    65360.47      0.54    8.52
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                51460.56     -0.27   12.75
 Chile IPSA                         5043.15      0.02   21.48
 Chile IGPA                        25198.31      0.03   21.53
 Argentina MerVal                  21202.91         0   25.33
 Colombia IGBC                     10900.19     -0.13    7.62
 Venezuela IBC                    134583.50         0  324.48
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                     Latest            
 Brazil real                         3.1468     -0.13    3.25
 Mexico peso                        17.6175     -0.15   17.75
                                                       
 Chile peso                           646.2     -0.34    3.79
 Colombia peso                      2992.61      0.71    0.30
 Peru sol                             3.245      0.00    5.21
 Argentina peso (interbank)         17.4900      0.17   -9.23
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)            18.22     -0.44   -7.68
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)

