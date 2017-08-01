EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stock market up, Mexico finds ground after slump

(Adds details on Mexican stocks, changes dateline, previous SAO PAULO) By Sheky Espejo MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday, lifted by corporate news and quarterly reports, while Mexican stocks bounced back from a four-day slump after earnings reports disappointed some investors. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index ticked up 0.36 percent to 51,195 points. The index had slipped for four sessions in a row after hitting a record high. "The profit-taking we saw in previous days seems to have worked itself out. We will see a consolidation in the coming days with an important floor at 50,000 points," said a technical analyst at a brokerage who was not cleared to speak with the media. Shares of top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico bounced back from recent losses to rise over 3 percent. But shares of Genomma Lab fell more than 2 percent to an over three-month low, extending a drop following its earnings report last week. In Brazil, Suzano rose more than 7 percent after its board approved a proposal to list shares on the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, which carries stricter corporate governance standards. Analysts at Banco BTG Pactual said the move could trigger gains of up to 20 percent in its share price, calling Suzano its top pick among Brazilian pulp and paper firms. Shares in Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's biggest bank, rose over 3 percent, propelled by stronger-than-expected second-quarter net income and a drop in loan defaults. The Brazilian real dipped ahead of a vote on Wednesday in the lower house of Congress on whether to authorize the Supreme Court to put President Michel Temer on trial for corruption charges. "The market is pricing that Temer will conclude his term and, of course, maintain the current economic Cabinet," Coinvalores brokerage head of stock trading Marco Tulli said. Any outcome that differs from that scenario would drive share prices sharply lower, he added. Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures slipped as traders increased bets on a sharp 100-basis-point rate cut next month following the release of the minutes of the last central bank policy meeting. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1069.00 0.26 23.98 MSCI LatAm 2781.21 1.06 18.82 Brazil Bovespa 66516.24 0.9 10.44 Mexico IPC 51195.01 0.36 12.16 Chile IPSA 5077.38 0.25 22.31 Chile IGPA 25357.91 0.18 22.30 Argentina MerVal 21540.59 -0.19 27.32 Colombia IGBC 10940.91 -0.14 8.03 Venezuela IBC 141535.20 1.53 346.41 Currencies daily YTD % % change Latest change Brazil real 3.1245 -0.22 3.99 Mexico peso 17.8820 -0.41 16.00 Chile peso 653.45 -0.68 2.64 Colombia peso 2964.21 0.67 1.26 Peru sol 3.24 0.00 5.37 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.5750 0.41 -9.67 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.04 0.28 -6.76 (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)