EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina markets jump on election boost

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's stocks, bonds and currency jumped on Monday as investors bet a strong electoral performance from President Mauricio Macri's coalition could boost his reform agenda, while other markets in the region slumped. While "Let's Change" will remain a minority in the lower house of Congress and the Senate, as expected, its defeat of populist former President Cristina Fernandez in the Senate race in populous Buenos Aires province and strong performance nationwide should help in negotiations with opposition lawmakers, analysts said. Investors expect that momentum will help it pass its 2018 budget, which aims to cut the fiscal deficit by one percentage point to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product, along with tax, labor and capital markets reforms. "A very solid electoral performance by President Macri, which should endow the administration with a stronger mandate to purse his reformist agenda," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a report. Argentina's benchmark Merval index rose 3.26 percent to new all-time highs. Outside of Argentina, however, markets were more tumultuous. Brazilian markets slipped nearly 1 percent as investors avoided risky bets ahead of a widely-expected vote in the lower house of Congress on whether to put President Michel Temer on trial before the Supreme Court for corruption charges. Traders see Temer dodging the charges but the vote may corrode his political capital, potentially delaying the implementation of a plan to streamline the pensions system seen as key to boosting long-term growth. Mexico's IPC stock exchange slipped 0.78 percent and the peso dipped 0.48 percent amid uncertainty about who will be named the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The speculation about the future of U.S. monetary policy, as well as the advance of tax reform, will likely lead to further gains for the dollar, Banco Base said in a report. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1924 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1115.14 -0.41 29.85 MSCI LatAm 2882.91 -1.57 25.13 Brazil Bovespa 75634.51 -0.99 25.58 Mexico IPC 49600.00 -0.78 8.67 Chile IPSA 5560.06 0.65 33.93 Chile IGPA 27849.29 0.64 34.32 Argentina MerVal 27859.01 3.26 64.67 Colombia IGBC 10899.73 -0.04 7.62 Venezuela IBC 612.76 4.1 -98.07 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2320 -0.05 0.53 Mexico peso 19.0795 -0.48 8.72 Chile peso 632.56 -0.58 6.03 Colombia peso 2952 -0.68 1.68 Peru sol 3.239 -0.03 5.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.4100 0.17 -8.82 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.02 -0.06 -6.66 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Susan Thomas)