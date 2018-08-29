EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina peso crashes amid tumult; Mexico peso gets NAFTA boost

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso suffered its biggest one-day slide in almost three years on Wednesday after the central bank sold reserves for a second straight day and the president asked the International Monetary Fund for early release of standby funds. The more than 7 percent fall in the peso was its biggest one-day decline since the currency was allowed to float in 2015, prompting central bank interventions and investor concern that the third-largest Latin American economy may not meet its debt obligations. However, Argentina's MerVal stock index maintained enough liquidity to rise more than 1 percent. Brazil's Bovespa stock index also rose over 1 percent, favored by lower risk aversion abroad. In Mexico, the peso dipped in morning trading before firming 0.64 percent, boosted by optimism after Canada rejoined talks to salvage the trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The country's benchmark S&P/BMV IPC index closed up 0.33 percent, with investors keeping an eye on the ongoing discussions with Canada. "Investors are waiting for a successful conclusion of the renegotiation of NAFTA," Banco Base said in a report. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday it would be possible to meet a Friday deadline to reach an in-principle agreement set by U.S. President Donald Trump. After more than a year of talks, Mexico and the United States announced a bilateral deal on Monday, clearing the way for Canada to rejoin talks to update the 24-year-old NAFTA which accounts for over $1 trillion in annual trade between the three nations. In Chile, the peso strengthened nearly 2 percent, while its stock index gained slightly, boosted by airline LATAM. Its shares climbed 3.8 percent after announcing that it would lay off some 1,200 airport-based employees in Brazil in an apparent cost-cutting measure. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2003 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,071.24 0.06 -7.58 MSCI LatAm 2,519.36 0.63 -11.48 Brazil Bovespa 78,474.90 1.29 2.71 Mexico IPC 50,143.70 0.24 1.60 Argentina MerVal 25,367.51 1.34 -15.63 Colombia IGBC 12,243.16 0.48 7.67 Venezuela IBC 327,460.72 -7.64 25,824.34 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 4.1165 -0.31 24.24 Mexico peso 18.9600 0.64 3.90 Chile peso 667.3 1.78 8.60 Colombia peso 2,999 -0.38 -0.57 Peru sol 3.293 0.00 -1.70 Argentina peso (interbank) 33.9000 -7.08 -45.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 34.05 -2.20 -43.52 (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Richard Chang)