EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina peso firms on central bank moves, Latam stocks fall

(Recasts with gains in Argentine peso, adds details about stocks) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso firmed sharply as a new central bank chief took his first moves to shore up the battered currency, while escalating fears of a damaging trade war between the United States and China drove Latin American stocks down. The Argentine peso jumped after the central bank said it will hike bank's reserve requirements in a move expected to tighten local-currency liquidity after the latest run on the peso. It was the first in a series of measures announced under new Governor Luis Caputo, who replaced Federico Sturzenegger last week as the peso sank to record lows. Argentina's benchmark stock index tumbled Monday by more than 8 percent in it its biggest one-day percentage loss in 3-1/2 years. Traders said stocks were pressured by speculation that index provider MSCI would not upgrade Argentina to its emerging markets category later this week, as many have hoped. Stocks markets also fell throughout Latin America on worries about trade friction between the world's top two economies. The United States on Friday detailed $50 billion of Chinese imports to face 25 percent tariffs. The move prompted a swift response from Beijing, which said it would sanction $50 billion of U.S. imports and suspend all previous trade agreements with the Trump administration. Brazil's main stock gauge lost 1.3 percent to close at its lowest since last August as state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA fell sharply. "After the confirmation of the U.S. protectionist attack, risk aversion is exerting substantial pressure over markets," analysts at Nova Futura brokerage wrote in a client note. Brazil's real dipped, but Mexico's peso firmed more than 0.5 percent as it crept back from its weakest levels since January 2017 seen on Friday. Mexico's central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate on Thursday to a more than nine-year high of 7.75 percent to counter the peso's slump. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2055 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,105.98 -0.7 -4.53 MSCI LatAm 2,414.75 -0.53 -14.62 Brazil Bovespa 69,814.74 -1.33 -8.62 Mexico IPC 46,660.87 -0.59 -5.46 Chile IPSA 5,447.39 -0.42 -2.11 Chile IGPA 27,538.67 -0.43 -1.58 Argentina MerVal 27,656.57 -8.26 -8.01 Colombia IGBC 12,301.17 0.98 8.18 Venezuela IBC 59,079.38 10.51 4577.18 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7390 -0.30 -11.39 Mexico peso 20.5050 0.54 -3.94 Chile peso 637.2 -0.53 -3.54 Colombia peso 2,922.1 -0.98 2.05 Peru sol 3.276 0.12 -1.19 (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)