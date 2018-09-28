EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina peso sinks on IMF deal doubts, NAFTA boosts Mexico peso

BUENOS AIRES/SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's currency sank on Friday in panic a new monetary policy framework agreed between the government and the International Monetary Fund is too rigid, while Mexico's peso jumped as the market awaited details of the new U.S.-Mexico NAFTA trade deal. The IMF agreed on Wednesday to increase its three-year lending program with Argentina by $7 billion to $57 billion total, on the condition the central bank halt full-scale interventions to support the ailing peso. That will mark a significant departure from current policy. The central bank has spent nearly $16 billion in reserves this year in a failed attempt to prop up the currency. "Our first impression is that the new monetary policy is extremely rigid and creates great risks for economic activity, especially if annual inflation surpasses 40 percent in September," a report from SBS consultancy said. The peso fell nearly 4 percent against the dollar. Mexico's peso currency meanwhile strengthened to a one-month high versus the dollar as market participants awaited the updated U.S.-Mexico North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), expected to be published Friday evening. The release of the text increases pressure on Canada to join its partners in revamping NAFTA, while Mexico's president-elect said he would insist on a trilateral pact. The peso gained 0.37 percent. Elsewhere across the region, equities and currency markets were generally mixed. The biggest equities index mover was Brazil's benchmark Bovespa, which fell nearly 1 percent. Traders were jittery before the release of a key election poll just over the week before the first-round of a divisive presidential election. Among top gainers were highway operators CCR SA and Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA, as traders bought back in after the two firms became ensnared in a major corruption probe earlier in the week. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1959 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,047.15 -0.39 -9.25 MSCI LatAm 2,559.11 -1.24 -8.38 Brazil Bovespa 79,254.20 -0.93 3.73 Mexico IPC 49,486.84 -0.32 0.27 Argentina MerVal 33,375.37 -0.82 11.01 Colombia IGBC 12,429.46 0.34 9.31 Venezuela IBC 342,658.00 6.78 27027.48 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 4.0358 -1.05 -17.90 Mexico peso 18.7160 0.37 5.25 Chile peso 657.61 0.29 -6.53 Colombia peso 2,959.8 0.89 0.75 Peru sol 3.304 -0.15 -2.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 41.2500 -3.76 -54.91 Argentina peso (parallel) 39.25 -1.91 -51.01 (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Gram Slattery Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito in Mexico City Editing by Bill Trott)