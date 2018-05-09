EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina stocks jump as gov't seeks IMF financing

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's MerVal stocks index shot higher on Wednesday, just a day after the government said it had initiated financing talks with the International Monetary Fund. After a volatile period for Argentina's peso currency and the MerVal on Tuesday, President Mauricio Macri announced Latin America's third largest economy would seek a financing deal with the IMF to stabilize the economy. A weakening peso had spurred the central bank to the raise the benchmark interest rate some 1,275 basis points since April 27. The MerVal had fallen some 12 percent over the last 12 sessions. Market participants viewed a potential IMF deal as positive, while warning that the move is unusual given that the fund usually makes such deals with less economically frenetic countries. "In general, flexible credit lines have been given to countries with a solid track record when its comes to inflation and fiscal accounts," said Jorge Mariscal, emerging markets chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. "If Argentina gets any help from the IMF, it would increase the odds of successfully navigating the current turbulence and allow the Macri administration to deepen the reform process." Argentina's Merval had gained 3.84 percent by midday, slightly paring gains after rising over 4 percent in morning trade. Across the region, Mexico's IPC equities index posted the largest losses, falling 1.06 percent as traders said spirits were subdued by reports the United States had rejected Mexico's latest auto sector proposal during North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations. In currency markets, Brazil's real was the biggest regional loser, falling 0.78 percent after central bank president Ilan Goldfajn gave a dovish speech that boosted bets on a benchmark Selic rate cut next week. "With the speech of the central bank president, bets on a new 25-basis-point cut to the Selic rate should gain steam," brokerage Renascença Corretora wrote in a note to clients. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1522 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,143.22 0.05 -1.36 MSCI LatAm 2,799.26 0.06 -1.08 Brazil Bovespa 83,392.43 0.53 9.15 Mexico IPC 46,225.16 -1.06 -6.34 Chile IPSA 5,661.50 0.3 1.74 Chile IGPA 28,541.54 0.34 2.00 Argentina MerVal 27,282.39 3.83 -9.26 Colombia IGBC 12,415.16 0.73 9.19 Venezuela IBC 17,365.19 -1.06 1274.76 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.5961 -0.78 -7.86 Mexico peso 19.5395 0.18 0.82 Chile peso 631.45 0.38 -2.66 Colombia peso 2,852.16 0.64 4.55 Peru sol 3.292 -0.12 -1.67 Argentina peso 22.6000 0.00 -17.70 (interbank) Argentina peso 22.85 -0.66 -15.84 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City)