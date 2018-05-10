EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina stocks surge as Wall St, oil lift Latam markets

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Argentine equities rallied on Thursday, while the country's peso currency was stable, as the central bank sold foreign currency reserves in the spot market for the first time since the country announced it was seeking financing from the International Monetary Fund. Across the region, other major markets such as Mexico and Brazil also saw their equities and currencies markets jump, supported by a solid day on Wall Street, oil prices that remain high in the face of fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran, and a slew of positive corporate earnings reports. Argentina's Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne was set to meet with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Washington after meeting on Wednesday with IMF Western Hemisphere Director Alejandro Werner. Finance Minister Luis Caputo said the IMF deal would guarantee financing through the end of President Mauricio Macri's first term in December 2019 at a "very good" interest rate of around 4 percent. On Wednesday, Argentina's Congress passed a capital markets reform bill, seeking to boost the economy by reducing the power of market regulators and loosening restrictions on some funds investing in the country. "After the announcement to request financial help from the IMF ... local stocks were able to take a breather after the recent downturn and rebounded, taking advantage of the approval of the capital markets law," said Gustavo Ber, a partner at Buenos Aires consultancy Estudio Ber. Argentina's benchmark Merval index climbed around 6 percent on Thursday, after rising a similar amount on Wednesday. That followed a 12 percent rout over the previous 12 sessions. Energy stocks in particular helped support the index, after crude oil prices rose, triggered by potential disruption to oil flows from major exporter Iran in the face of U.S. sanctions. While oil prices moderated amid profit booking on Thursday, prices remain high. In Brazil, where the Bovespa index gained 1.74 percent, shares in state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA jumped 3.91 percent after Bank of America elevated its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral." The MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America Index, which puts together a cross-section of large- and mid-cap stocks from five major economies in the region, climbed 2.75 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2035 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1159.65 1.39 -1.27 MSCI LatAm 2896.77 2.75 -0.32 Brazil Bovespa 85734.76 1.74 12.22 Mexico IPC 46573.16 0.6 -5.64 Chile IPSA 5710.45 0.82 2.62 Chile IGPA 28819.98 0.88 3.00 Argentina MerVal 29547.15 5.87 -1.72 Colombia IGBC 12391.55 -0.42 8.98 Venezuela IBC 18449.93 4.02 -41.81 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.5463 1.35 -6.57 Mexico peso 19.2340 1.84 2.42 Chile peso 623.61 1.56 -1.44 Colombia peso 2825.07 1.30 5.55 Peru sol 3.266 0.89 -0.89 Argentina peso 22.6900 0.13 -18.03 (interbank) Argentina peso 23.25 -0.43 -17.29 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; additional reporting by Jorge Otaola in Buenos Aires Editing by Nick Zieminski and Diane Craft)