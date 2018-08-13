EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina's peso hits new low; LatAm stocks rebound

(Updates prices, adds details on regional stocks) SAO PAULO/BUENOS AIRES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso hit an all-time low on Monday as Latin American currencies sank amid a broader sell-off in emerging markets that have been rattled by the Turkish lira's plunge. Latin American stock markets rebounded from recent losses as investors thought the damage to local stocks had gone too far, with Mexico and Brazil's main stock indexes bouncing back from steep declines last week. Turkey's lira pulled back from a record low of 7.24 to the dollar on Monday after the country's central bank pledged to provide liquidity. Concerns about Turkey snowballed into a market panic last week. The biggest loser was Argentina's peso currency, which fell 2.4 percent to close at a record low 29.97 per dollar, pressured by a corruption scandal that could damage the country's construction sector and as Turkey's financial crisis unnerved investors in emerging markets globally. "With the evolution of the Turkey situation, the start of the week for Argentine assets has been laid out, with corruption scandals involving businessmen and political officials adding on" to the lira's slide, consultancy SBS wrote in a note to clients. Mexico's peso, which tumbled more than 2.4 percent in intraday trade to a more than one-month low, pared losses to end the day about 1 percent weaker against the dollar. Colombia's peso ended the session down about 2 percent to close at its weakest since December. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose about 1.3 percent as education company Kroton Educacional SA jumped 7 percent and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional rose 4.7 percent. Traders said they saw a buying opportunity after the index fell over 5 percent last week. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC index rose 0.79 percent, bouncing back from its close on Friday at its lowest since early July, helped by a more than 2 percent gain in shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 20.25 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1043.3 -1.8 -9.94 MSCI LatAm 2556.2 -0.34 -9.62 Brazil Bovespa 77496.45 1.28 1.43 Mexico IPC 48767.02 0.79 -1.19 Argentina MerVal 26117.25 -2.75 -13.13 Colombia IGBC 11994.22 -0.25 5.48 Venezuela IBC 117318.2 4.96 9187.83 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8959 -0.86 -14.95 Mexico peso 19.122 -1.15 3.02 Chile peso 660.1 -1.03 -6.89 Colombia peso 3000.85 -1.96 -0.63 Peru sol 3.287 -0.21 -1.52 Argentina peso (interbank) 29.92 -2.24 -37.83 Argentina peso (parallel) 29.6 -2.03 -35.03 (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Walter Bianchi; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Michael O'Boyle Editing by James Dalgleish)