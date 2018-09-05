EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine equities rebound as traders seek bargains

SAO PAULO/BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's benchmark Merval equities index shot up almost 2 percent on Wednesday amid a relatively quiet day in the region, as traders sought buying opportunities following a multiday rout. The Merval had fallen about 4.1 percent on Tuesday alone, after sliding almost 2 percent on Monday. Meanwhile, the country's peso currency has dropped dramatically in recent days, falling over 50 percent this year as investors waiting for a rebound under market-friendly President Mauricio Macri lose patience. The Merval had climbed some 1.7 percent in midday trade, by far the region's biggest gainer, while the peso climbed 0.57 percent. Traders said the gains were driven by opportunistic buying rather than macroeconomic factors. While the International Monetary Fund is in negotiations with the Argentine government over a deal to strengthen a $50 billion financing line it has already extended to the nation, there was little optimism in the market about a possible accord. "Skepticism is dominant in the local market," said Esteban Goyheneix, head of Buenos Aires market brokerage Neix. In Brazil, the real currency and benchmark Bovespa stock index were near even. Political uncertainty took a toll after judicial authorities canceled the release of a closely watched poll on technical grounds, while prosecutors in the state of Sao Paulo accused market-friendly presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin of accepting improper donations from scandal-plagued construction firm Odebrecht during a previous campaign. Still, the index was supported by opportunistic buying after some heavily weighted firms, such as beverage company Ambev SA , fell significantly in previous sessions. The biggest winner on the Bovespa was Suzano Papel e Celulose SA, which climbed 6.3 percent in midday trade, after Brazil's securities regulator rejected a request by shareholders to delay a shareholders' meeting in which a tie-up with rival Fibria Celulose SA will be discussed. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1502 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1040.17 -0.66 -10.21 MSCI LatAm 2387.97 -2.3 -15.56 Brazil Bovespa 75030.62 0.43 -1.80 Mexico IPC 48764.38 -0.25 -1.20 Argentina MerVal 28093.88 1.7 -6.56 Colombia IGBC 12141.44 -0.62 6.78 Venezuela IBC 301113.44 5.17 23738.49 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.1550 -0.06 -20.26 Mexico peso 19.4690 0.33 -1.1803 Chile peso 692.3 -0.13 -11.22 Colombia peso 3102.2 -0.44 -3.87 Peru sol 3.317 0.03 -2.41 Argentina peso 38.8300 0.57 -52.10 (interbank) Argentina peso 38 1.32 -49.39 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Jorge Otaola; Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Jonathan Oatis)