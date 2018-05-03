EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - The Argentine peso hit a new all-time low on Thursday, dropping for the second straight day despite a dramatic rate hike, indicating investors are jittery about a market-friendly transition in Argentina that has advanced in fits and starts. In early afternoon trade, the currency had fallen 2.53 percent to 21.75 pesos to the dollar, even as the bank hiked the benchmark interest rate 300 basis points to 33.25 percent, its second surprise hike in less than a week. Traders said investors remained nervous about the direction of Argentina as a whole, as the prospects of reducing utility subsidies grow politically more difficult and a new tax regime that went into effect last month made many investments less attractive for foreigners. In April, members of President Mauricio Macri's coalition proposed postponing cuts to gas and electricity consumption subsidies, spooking markets. "The government has a fiscal deficit and is depending on the reduction of subsidies, but now the opposition is mobilizing and could stop the subsidy reduction," said Camilo Tiscornia, director of C&T Asesores Economicos. Elsewhere in the region, currencies were mainly flat against the dollar, though Colombia's peso was off nearly 1 percent as prices for oil took a slide, following U.S. equity prices. Regional equities markets were mainly down as trade jitters weighed on sentiment ahead of a U.S. trade visit to China. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has arrived in Beijing for talks on tariffs, but with state media saying China will stand up to the United States and the U.S. delegation slated to leave as early as Friday, there is little expectation of a breakthrough. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa was also weighed down by some poor corporate results, with shares in fuel retailer Ultrapar Participações SA tanking some 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter profit fall of almost 80 percent. "The stock market's movement is tied to what's going on abroad, while the local situation isn't helping," said one Rio de Janeiro-based trader. Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC were down 1.43 percent and 1.47 percent, respectively. Chile's IPSA index and Argentina's Merval both also fell over 0.5 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1623 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1137.43 -1.22 -0.61 MSCI LatAm 2855.49 -1.35 2.35 Brazil Bovespa 83340.71 -1.43 9.08 Mexico IPC 47107.70 -1.47 -4.55 Chile IPSA 5651.43 -0.77 1.56 Chile IGPA 28471.25 -0.62 1.75 Argentina MerVal 29331.39 -0.95 -2.44 Colombia IGBC 12389.61 -0.3 8.96 Venezuela IBC 22224.35 2.37 1659.45 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.5421 0.16 -6.46 Mexico peso 19.1220 -0.17 3.02 Chile peso 619.65 -0.19 -0.81 Colombia peso 2862.85 -1.06 4.16 Peru sol 3.276 -0.24 -1.19 Argentina peso 21.7500 -2.53 -14.48 (interbank) Argentina peso 21.3 -0.94 -9.72 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; additional reporting by Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires Editing by Susan Thomas)