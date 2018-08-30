EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso plummets further, even after rate hike

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Argentine peso closed down 13.12 percent on Thursday even after bouncing off its session low when the central bank boosted interest rates, and the latest day of the currency's sell-off drove widespread losses across emerging market assets. The bank lifted rates to 60 percent from 45 percent in a bid to control inflation running at more than 31 percent as the currency reaches all-time lows on a daily basis. The moves came a day after the International Monetary Fund called for stronger monetary and fiscal policies in response to the meltdown of the peso, which has lost 52.2 percent of its value against the greenback so far this year. Despite signing a $50 billion standby financing deal with the IMF earlier this year, President Mauricio Macri is struggling to convince the markets that he can spur economic growth while he cuts fiscal deficits and combats inflation. The peso fell as much as 15.6 percent on Thursday to a record low, by far the largest decliner amid weaker Latin American currencies. Still, the benchmark Merval stock index rose 3.63 percent, driven by export-oriented firms that would benefit from a lower peso. The Brazilian real was another substantial decliner as it also suffered the effect of growing concerns over the October presidential election. A string of voter intention polls have shown business favorite Geraldo Alckmin stuck in the single-digits. Jailed former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has consistently led the ballot, followed by far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro. Mexico's peso weakened slightly as talks continued to renegotiate a trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement, with Mexico, the United States and Canada targeting a Friday deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1917 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change YTD % change MSCI Emerging 1057.10 -1.25 -7.59 Markets MSCI LatAm 2446.98 -2.54 -11.23 Brazil Bovespa 76609.28 -2.27 0.27 Mexico IPC 49584.99 -1.2 0.47 Argentina MerVal 26320.25 3.63 -12.46 Colombia IGBC 12241.46 -0.01 7.66 Venezuela IBC 325456.34 -0.61 25665.66 Currencies Latest Daily % change YTD % change Brazil real 4.1657 -1.25 -20.46 Mexico peso 19.1180 -0.84 3.04 Chile peso 679.8 -1.84 -9.58 Colombia peso 3031.25 -1.09 -1.62 Peru sol 3.293 0.00 -1.70 Argentina peso 37.6000 -9.31 -50.53 (interbank) Argentina peso 39 -12.44 -50.69 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)