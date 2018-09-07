EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso rises for 3rd day, gains slightly this week

By Jorge Otaola BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso rose for a third day running on Friday after the central bank said government financing for 2019 was secure and that yields on the country's sovereign debt were too high, bucking pressure on other currencies in Latin America. The peso closed up 1.27 percent after slipping in morning trade, marking a gain of 0.05 percent this week, also lifted by optimism about talks between the government and the International Monetary Fund to shore up Argentina's finances. "There is no doubt that there is an over-exaggeration. This is going to correct itself quicker than markets believe," central bank governor Luis Caputo said of the sovereign debt yields at a conference of finance executives. Financing for 2019 would be "more than sufficient", he added. The Argentine peso plummeted 16 percent last week after President Mauricio Macri announced that the country would seek early disbursements from its stand-by deal with the IMF to assuage concerns about sustainability of its debt. Markets were closed in Brazil for a national holiday a day after the stabbing of far-right presidential candidate and front-runner Jair Bolsonaro jolted the country, throwing the election race into chaos a month before the vote. Several currencies in the region weakened after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had tariffs ready to go on $267 billion worth of imports from China, stirring fears of escalation in a gathering global trade conflict. That threat came on top of $200 billion worth of China's goods already facing potential duties. There was also no breakthrough yet in U.S.-Canada talks to find common ground in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), though Canada's foreign minister said "very good progress" was being made. Mexico's peso fell 0.8 percent, Peru's sol closed down 0.12 percent to its lowest level in 20 months, and Chile's peso shed 0.26 percent. Colombia's peso, by contrast, was trading up over 0.8 percent in the afternoon. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,018.29 -0.34 -12.1 MSCI LatAm 2,410.79 1.29 -14.76 Mexico IPC 48,893.32 0.44 -0.85 Argentina MerVal 29975.00 0.09 -0.30 Colombia IGBC 11,996.81 0.03 5.50 Chile IPSA 5,221.01 1.00 -6.175 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Mexico peso 19.3358 -0.82 1.88 Chile peso 690.80 -0.26 -11.02 Colombia peso 3,058 0.81 -2.49 Peru sol 3.326 -0.12 -2.68 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.95 1.27 -49.66 (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Sandra Maler)