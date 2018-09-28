EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso sinks on IMF deal skepticism

BUENOS AIRES/SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency dropped almost 3 percent in morning trade on Friday amid panic that a new monetary policy framework agreed upon between the International Monetary Fund and the Argentine government is too rigid. On Wednesday, after months of talks, the IMF agreed to increase its three-year lending program with Argentina by $7 billion to $57 billion total on the condition that the central bank halt full-scale interventions to support the ailing peso. That will mark a significant departure from current policy, as the central bank has spent nearly $16 billion in reserves this year in a failed attempt to prop up the currency. "Traders understand the new IMF agreement is great news for fiscal policy, but our first impression is that the new monetary policy is extremely rigid and creates great risks for economic activity, especially if annual inflation surpasses 40 percent in September," a report from SBS consultancy said. The peso fell some 4 percent against the dollar in morning trade. Across the region, equities and currency markets were generally mixed. The biggest equities index mover was Brazil's benchmark Bovespa, which fell more than 1 percent at opening but pared losses to 0.69 percent later in the morning. Traders were jittery before the release of a key election poll just over the week before the first-round of a divisive presidential election. Among top gainers were highway operators CCR SA and Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA, as traders bought back in after the two firms became ensnared in a major corruption probe earlier in the week. Shares in CCR climbed 1.7 percent in morning trade, while shares in Ecorodovias were up 0.7 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1051.30 0.5 -9.25 MSCI LatAm 2591.28 2.22 -8.38 Brazil Bovespa 79700.83 -0.37 4.32 Mexico IPC 49473.23 -0.35 0.24 Argentina MerVal 33651.33 0 11.93 Colombia IGBC 12357.48 -0.24 8.68 Venezuela IBC 323262.22 0.74 25491.95 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9949 -0.04 -17.06 Mexico peso 18.7345 -0.27 Chile peso 660.3 -0.12 -6.91 Colombia peso 2980.13 0.20 0.06 Peru sol 3.295 0.12 -1.76 Argentina peso 40.8500 -2.82 -54.47 (interbank) Argentina peso 38.25 0.00 -49.73 (parallel) (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Gram Slattery Editing by Bill Trott)