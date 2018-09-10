EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso slides on doubts over intervention, IMF talks

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO/BUENOS AIRES, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Argentine equities and the peso both lost ground on Monday as analysts said intervention in the foreign exchange market by the nation's central bank may prove less successful than originally hoped. Traders are awaiting the outcome of talks between the Argentine government and the International Monetary Fund that began last week. The multilateral lender is contemplating measures to strengthen its $50 billion financing line with the nation after a recent rout in the peso, which has fallen some 50 percent against the dollar this year. The central bank has auctioned off hundreds of millions of dollars of reserves in recent days in a bid to stem losses. "With the IMF agreement, it's not very clear how far the central bank is willing to intervene, and it seems that the (reserve) auctions are not bringing the results that the bank wants," said Matias Roig, a senior financial adviser at Portfolio Personal. The peso fell 0.94 percent by 1942 GMT, recovering slightly from earlier in the day, while the benchmark Merval equities index weakened 1.07 percent. The Argentine currency has risen or fallen at least 1 percent against the dollar every day for the last two weeks. Across Latin America, equities markets were mixed after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to slap tariffs on some $267 billion of Chinese goods. In Brazil, where right-wing front-runner Jair Bolsonaro is recovering from a serious stabbing incident, the benchmark Bovespa fell 0.29 percent, dipping from a 1 percent spike earlier in the session. Despite the overall decline, shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA climbed more than 1 percent as oil prices rose. The Brazilian real and Mexican peso were the only major Latin American currencies to rise on Monday, with the real firming 0.26 percent and peso strengthening 0.40 percent. Mexico's benchmark IPC index fell slightly as investors wait to see if Canada will join a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and the United States. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Tuesday to discuss the trade pact. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1942 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1010.66 -1.2 -11.69 MSCI LatAm 2431.34 -0.91 -13.24 Brazil Bovespa 76191.02 -0.29 -0.28 Mexico IPC 48810.39 -0.33 -1.10 Argentina MerVal 29491.66 -1.07 -1.91 Colombia IGBC 11931.25 -0.19 4.93 Venezuela IBC 339429.12 13.18 26771.85 Currencies Latest Daily % YTD % change change Brazil real 4.0932 0.26 -19.05 Mexico peso 19.2570 0.40 2.30 Chile peso 695.6 -0.69 -11.64 Colombia peso 3087.3 -1.00 -3.41 Peru sol 3.332 -0.18 -2.85 Argentina peso 37.3300 -0.94 -50.17 (interbank) Argentina peso 36.75 -0.68 -47.67 (parallel) (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Alistair Bell)