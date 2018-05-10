EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine stocks again rally in bullish day across LatAm

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Argentine equities again shot up on Thursday, recovering a chunk of their losses in recent weeks, as Argentina's president met with International Monetary Fund officials and the nation's Congress approved a key capital markets law. Across the region, other major markets such as Mexico and Brazil saw equities rise over 1 percent, as well, supported by a solid day on Wall Street, oil prices that remain high in the face of fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran, and a slew of positive corporate earnings reports. On Thursday, Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne is set to meet with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde regarding a financing arrangement from the institution meant to calm Argentina's volatile financial markets. On Wednesday, Argentina's Congress passed a capital markets reform bill, seeking to boost the economy by reducing the power of market regulators and loosening restrictions on some funds investing in the country. "After the announcement to request financial help from the IMF ... local stocks were able to take a breather after the recent downturn and rebounded, taking advantage of the approval of the capital markets law," said Gustavo Ber, a partner at Buenos Aires consultancy Estudio Ber. Argentina's benchmark Merval index had climbed 3.79 percent in morning trade on Thursday, after rising about 6 percent on Wednesday. That followed a 12 percent rout over the previous 12 sessions. Energy stocks in particular helped support the index, after crude oil prices rose, triggered by potential disruption to oil flows from major exporter Iran in the face of U.S. sanctions. While oil prices moderated amid profit booking on Thursday, prices remain high. Pampa Energia SA climbed some 8.4 percent, while various other energy stocks in Argentina climbed more than 5 percent. In Brazil, common and preferred shares in state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA jumped 4.6 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, after Bank of America elevated its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral." That accounted for over a third of the Bovespa's 1.17 percent gain and followed gains of over 8 percent in each share class on Wednesday, following strong quarterly profit figures. The MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America Index, which puts together a cross-section of large- and mid-cap stocks from five major economies in the region, climbed 1.99 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1158.23 1.27 -1.27 MSCI LatAm 2875.33 1.99 -0.32 Brazil Bovespa 85253.48 1.17 11.59 Mexico IPC 46769.28 1.03 -5.24 Chile IPSA 5679.79 0.28 2.07 Chile IGPA 28642.21 0.25 2.36 Argentina MerVal 28966.85 3.79 -3.65 Colombia IGBC 12318.76 -1 8.34 Venezuela IBC 17689.70 -0.27 1300.45 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.5587 0.99 -6.90 Mexico peso 19.3350 1.31 1.88 Chile peso 625.5 1.25 -1.73 Colombia peso 2821.64 1.43 5.68 Peru sol 3.278 0.52 -1.25 Argentina peso 22.7200 0.00 -18.13 (interbank) Argentina peso 23.15 0.00 -16.93 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; additional reporting by Jorge Otaola in Buenos Aires Editing by Nick Zieminski)