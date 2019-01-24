EMERGING MARKETS-Bovespa crosses 97,000 record-high; Latam FX weakens

By Agamoni Ghosh Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil stocks climbed to a new record-high on Thursday as investor sentiment remained optimistic on a crucial pension reform amid a mixed global equities picture, while currencies in Latin American fell against a strong dollar. Global equities were mixed on the day with Asian stocks rising but European stocks erasing earlier gains and Wall Street opening lower after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the United States and China were "miles and miles" from resolving their trade dispute. The Bovespa hit a fresh record high crossing the 97,000 mark for the first time as market participants welcomed Economy Minister Paulo Guedes' comments on crucial pension reform for Brazil. In an interview with Reuters during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Guedes stressed the scale of a pension reform that investors see as the cornerstone of President Jair Bolsonaro's economic agenda can yield savings of 700 billion to 1.3 trillion reais in 10 years. "We continue to be optimistic on the prospect of a robust pension reform, though the ambitious savings will most likely be diluted as the reform makes its way through Congress," said Citi analysts in a note. Most currencies in Latin American weakened as the U.S. dollar climbed to a three-week high against the euro which plunged as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said economic risks have moved to the downside and near-term data is likely to be weaker than previously anticipated. Brazil's real and Chile's peso slid between 0.2 and 0.3 percent, while gains were muted in Mexico's peso as a slide in oil prices and an environment of political uncertainty in the region weighed. Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning backing from Washington and parts of Latin America and prompting socialist Nicolas Maduro, the country's leader since 2013, to break relations with the United States. Dollar bonds of Venezuela's government hit their highest level since 2017 on Thursday, after U.S. backing for Guaido spurred investor hopes for a turnaround in the crisis-stricken country. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1017.01 0.54 MSCI LatAm 2859.49 0.88 Brazil Bovespa 96844.74 0.46 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5391.12 -0.22 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC - - Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7729 -0.28 Mexico peso 18.9614 0.20 Chile peso 671.92 -0.06 Colombia peso - - Peru sol - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)