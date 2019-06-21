EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil and Argentine currencies rise in catch-up rally

(Updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 21 (Reuters) - While worries over tensions between U.S. and Iran kept some Latin American assets pressured on Friday, Brazil's stocks scaled a record high and its currency firmed in a catch-up rally, while Argentina's peso hit a two-month high. Sentiment globally took a hit after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a military attack on Iran at the last minute. The attack was meant to be in retaliation to the downing of an unmanned U.S. drone on Thursday. Stocks in Mexico, Chile and Colombia slipped between 0.1% and 0.6%. Among currencies, Mexico's peso slipped 0.5%, falling for the first time in four days, while Chile's currency was flat against a weaker dollar. The Mexican peso is set to log a rise of 0.3% over the week. Colombia's peso slipped 0.4% after three days of gains. Colombia's central bank on Friday kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 4.25%, as expected, in a bid to boost the economy ahead of what it said would be a temporary rise in inflation. HOLIDAY CATCH-UP Returning from a holiday on Thursday, Brazil stocks soared 1.71% to an all-time high and the real touched a three month peak, up 0.5%, as they caught up with the Fed-fueled rally that had boosted broader markets a day earlier. However, shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas and its loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade dipped more than 2% each. Smiles on Friday said Gol would adjust standard ticket and air miles pricing. Earlier this week, Gol had failed to reach a deal to buyout Smiles. The real was set to post a weekly gain of about 2%, while the Bovespa was set for a 4% gain over the week. Also returning from a holiday, in Argentina the peso rose 1.3% and the Merval stock index climbed 1.4%. Argentina's Treasury said on Friday that the country posted its biggest monthly primary fiscal surplus in eight years in May, from a deficit of 7.8 billion pesos a year ago. In the coming week, investors will be keenly watching for the outcome of a meeting between the presidents of the United States and China to discuss trade on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan. "Our base case is that the G20 meeting between Presidents Xi and Trump will bring a constructive result, opening the door to a resumption of formal trade negotiations. However, we believe much optimism is already priced in," analysts at TD Securities said in a note. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1948 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,054.44 0.06 MSCI LatAm 2,875.88 1.29 Brazil Bovespa 102,019.95 1.71 Mexico IPC 43,424.48 -0.51 Chile IPSA 5,056.40 -0.09 Argentina MerVal 40,418.82 1.4 Colombia IGBC 12,556.92 -0.56 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.8167 0.86 Mexico peso 19.1120 -0.61 Chile peso 683.7 -0.04 Colombia peso 3,197.43 -0.29 Peru sol 3.3 0.30 Argentina peso 42.7900 1.40 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)