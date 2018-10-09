EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Argentina buck slump in emerging markets

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed for a seventh straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by optimism over a market-favorable outcome to its presidential election, while implementation of economic reforms in Argentina strengthened its currency. This was in contrast to markets worldwide, which have been hit by risk-off sentiment after worries over Italy's finances and rising Sino-U.S. trade war fears sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring, boosting demand for the dollar. Further souring sentiment, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2018 and 2019 global growth forecasts, noting that the susceptibility of emerging markets to large global shocks has risen. A move to safe-haven assets has caused capital to flow out of riskier emerging market assets and analysts are increasingly warning of this sentiment catching up with the rally in Latin American markets. Brazil's real firmed 1 percent on continued euphoria after a surprise strong lead for market-preferred presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro in the first-round vote over the weekend raised hopes of him pushing through much-needed economic reforms. But "the real's gains are unlikely to be sustained," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. "Markets are getting a little too optimistic (after Sunday's vote result), but the rest of the emerging markets are still lower," he said, adding that he did not think Brazil would be an exception. Analysts at Rabobank added that "markets could be false starting and underestimating the execution risks for the key fiscal reforms. In case of frustration, this initial optimism could give way to a deterioration in market conditions and economic expectations." The Bovespa stock index rose after having dipped early in the session. Gains were led by iron ore miner Vale , which rose 1.2 percent, in tandem with higher iron ore prices. Argentina's peso sustained its gains from last week, after the government and central bank began to implement economic reforms mandated by the IMF when it extended a funding facility to support the inflation-wracked economy. The currency has lost half its value against the dollar so far this year. "The peso is due for a couple of good days. It's clawing some ground back on limited good news," Thin said. The MerVal stock index, however, fell more than 1 percent, with losses broad-based as investors took profits after strong gains in the previous session. Mexico's peso weakened and stocks fell for a second straight session, in line with the broader market. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1458 GMT: Stock indexes Daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 995.50 -0.53 -14.07 MSCI LatAm 2748.02 4.37 -2.83 Brazil Bovespa 86281.07 0.23 12.93 Mexico IPC 48194.77 0.21 -2.35 Chile IPSA 5320.55 -0.13 -0.13 Argentina MerVal 30028.86 -1.7 -0.12 Colombia IGBC 12483.59 0.47 9.79 Currencies Daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7379 0.75 -11.36 Mexico peso 18.9944 -0.30 3.71 Chile peso 682.7 -0.13 -9.97 Colombia peso 3054.63 -0.37 -2.38 Peru sol 3.33 -0.18 -2.79 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.1200 1.29 -49.89 Argentina peso (parallel) 37 2.03 -48.03 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; ; Editing by Dan Grebler)