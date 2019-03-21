EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil assets slump on Temer arrest, Latam FX falls

By Agamoni Ghosh March 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as the U.S. dollar recovered a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve abandoned projections for any interest rate hikes this year, while Brazil assets slumped after the surprise arrest of former President Michel Temer. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies fell 0.5 percent despite most emerging market assets reacting positively to the accommodative stance in monetary policy from the Fed as the dollar came off two-week lows. Brazil's real as well as stock markets led falls across the region after Temer, who left office three months ago, was arrested as part of a sweeping anti-corruption investigation known as "Car Wash." Temer was president from 2016 to 2018, taking office following the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, for whom he served as vice president for six years. "The ex-president's arrest seems to be affecting the immediate moves but overall the Fed policy has been good for emerging market currencies," said William Jackson, chief emerging market economist at Capital Economics in London. Aiding the real's fall was the central bank's decision on Wednesday to maintain its benchmark interest rate at a record low 6.50 percent, while noting that recent economic data had been weaker than expected. The Bovespa was further dragged lower by financial stocks as the military austerity plan presented to Congress disappointed and is estimated to generate much lower net savings per year than earlier thought. The bill is the final piece of a pension reform overhaul proposed by President Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain, aimed at saving over 1 trillion reais in a decade. Mexico's peso came off five-month lows as the dollar recovered and after ratings agency Fitch reduced its 2019 forecast for Mexico's economic growth to 1.6 percent from 2.1 percent on Wednesday. Stocks on the IPC index were marginally higher. Colombia's peso firmed 0.2 percent, while local stocks tacked a shade lower. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1068.49 -0.08 MSCI LatAm 2822.19 -1.64 Brazil Bovespa 96052.18 -2.03 Mexico IPC 43326.19 0.39 Chile IPSA 5252.85 0.15 Argentina MerVal 34619.30 -0.36 Colombia IGBC 13324.72 -0.02 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8186 -1.40 Mexico peso 18.8447 -0.09 Chile peso 666.1 -0.62 Colombia peso 3075.75 0.35 Peru sol 3.294 -0.06 Argentina peso 40.7700 0.29 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)