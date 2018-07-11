EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Chile hit hard by U.S.-China trade dispute

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slid almost 1 percent on Wednesday, paring solid gains from Tuesday, as traders grew more risk-averse following yet another escalation of the trade conflict between the United States and China. Latin American equities and currencies, as in other emerging markets, have proven extremely sensitive to the ongoing trade spat between the two superpowers, with traders selling off amid escalations and buying back during periods of relative geopolitical calm. On Tuesday, the real climbed 1.84 percent while the Mexican peso jumped 1.53 percent to a two-month high as traders took heart from signals that U.S.-China tensions have yet to affect global growth. But late on Tuesday, the Trump administration said it would slap 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, releasing a list of thousands of affected products, ranging from tobacco to coal. That prompted China to warn it would strike back, with China's commerce ministry saying it was "shocked" by the U.S. measures. Brazil's real was down 0.92 percent against the dollar in morning trade, while the country's benchmark Bovespa equities index was off a modest 0.02 percent. "With the change in the foreign environment, the view toward risky asks has turned less favorable," analysts at Sao Paulo brokerage Guide Investimentos wrote in a note. Among the big losers in both currency and equity markets on Wednesday was copper-dependent Chile, whose benchmark IPSA equities index and peso currency slipped 0.46 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively, in morning trade. The country was hit hard by copper prices, which dropped as much as 4 percent to about a one-year low, on trade concerns. London Metal Exchange data showed that open interest in copper futures crashed 45 percent on Tuesday to the lowest level since November 2004. The biggest loser on the IPSA was shipping firm Compania Sud Americana de Vapores SA, or CSAV, which fell 4.9 percent. Its stock followed downward shares in Hapag Lloyd AG , in which CSAV has a major stake, as traders took profits following a Reuters report on Monday that CMA CGM SA of France had made an exploratory approach to its German rival over a potential merger. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1429 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1065.76 -0.97 -7.1 MSCI LatAm 2560.91 0.14 -9.58 Brazil Bovespa 74844.24 -0.02 -2.04 Mexico IPC 48804.02 -0.38 -1.12 Chile IPSA 5298.63 -0.46 -4.78 Chile IGPA 26832.02 -0.43 -4.11 Argentina MerVal 27363.98 -0.98 -8.99 Colombia IGBC 12355.68 -0.39 8.66 Venezuela IBC 103847.14 -0.77 8121.35 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8311 -0.92 -13.52 Mexico peso 18.9075 0.12 4.19 Chile peso 652.1 -0.85 -5.74 Colombia peso 2867.75 0.08 3.98 Peru sol 3.278 -0.15 -1.25 Argentina peso 27.5000 -0.47 -32.36 (interbank) Argentina peso 28.4 0.35 -32.29 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Patricia Duarte; Editing by Dan Grebler)