EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency skids as election woes add to pessimism

(Updates prices, adds El-Erian tweet starting in paragraph 5) SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's real currency hit a new two-year low on Wednesday, even as its Latin American peers gained against a weakened dollar, underlining the level of investor concern for a country coming off a massive truckers' strike and heading toward an unsettled election. Brazilian equities and the real have suffered a tough few weeks after the truckers' protest hit all sectors of the economy, while increasing state intervention in state oil major Petroleo Brasileiro SA underlined the weakened position of the market-friendly government. A poll released on Tuesday heightened investors' concern about general elections in October. It showed right-winger Jair Bolsonaro and leftist Ciro Gomes as the front-runners, while Geraldo Alckmin and Joao Doria, relative centrists who would be welcomed by investors, lagged. "Clearly, the mood has changed," said Flavio Serrano, a senior economist at Haitong Banco de Investimento in Sao Paulo. "There's a negative outlook on Brazil, with regard to the political situation and the economy." Brazil's real had fallen 1.21 percent by the afternoon, trading at 3.85 reais to the dollar, its lowest level since March 2016. The decline steepened after Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian suggested in a tweet that Brazil's currency could face a bumpy ride going forward. El-Erian said the real's slide, which has totaled nearly 17 percent over the last three months, put the Brazilian central bank "in quite a tricky position" adding that there was "little room for error." The country's benchmark Bovespa index fell 0.7 percent. Among the major gainers in Latin American currency markets on Wednesday was the Mexican peso, which rose 0.74 percent, as traders took a breather after rocky North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) news in recent weeks sent the currency skidding. Analysts said the peso strengthened on comments from Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, who said on local radio late on Tuesday that he saw a greater than 50 percent chance of reaching an agreement in principle on NAFTA this year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1956 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging 1,150.78 0.55 -1.21 Markets MSCI LatAm 2,510.31 -1.02 -10.32 Brazil Bovespa 75,945.27 -0.91 -0.60 Mexico IPC 45,202.65 0.16 -8.41 Chile IPSA 5,497.17 -0.47 -1.21 Chile IGPA 27,800.74 -0.46 -0.64 Argentina MerVal 30,337.55 -0.07 0.90 Colombia IGBC 12,276.74 -0.9 7.97 Venezuela IBC 38,278.07 1.58 2930.39 Currencies Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change Brazil real 3.8329 -0.61 -13.56 Mexico peso 20.2975 0.74 -2.95 Chile peso 628 0.64 -2.13 Colombia peso 2,829.9 0.78 5.37 Peru sol 3.261 0.21 -0.74 Argentina peso 24.8950 0.26 -25.29 (interbank) Argentina peso 25.5 1.57 -24.59 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Claudia Violante; additional reporting by Julia Love; editing by Diane Craft)