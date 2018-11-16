EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil gains on Bolsonaro's choice to head central bank, Mexican peso falls

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and stocks rose on Friday, welcoming the incoming government's choice to head the central bank, while Mexico's peso weakened in line with other emerging markets that were pressured by uncertainties around Brexit. Returning from a one-day local market holiday, Brazil's real rose half a percent, while the Bovespa stock index hit its highest in a week, led by financial and material stocks. Paulo Guedes, President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's economy adviser, said economist and senior executive at Banco Santander Brasil Roberto Campos Neto agreed to be the central bank's new chief, reinforcing confidence in the Bolsonaro administration's market friendliness. Campos Neto will take the place of current central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn, who is popular with investors, after the Congress approves his appointment. The Mexican peso gave up almost all of its gains logged last session after the central bank hiked the overnight bank rate by a quarter basis point to 8 percent in a widely expected move. The currency's weakness comes as questions loom large about how Britain's exit from the European Union will play out. Emerging market currencies from China to South Africa weakened on the uncertainty. The peso had climbed 0.86 percent on Thursday after Bank of Mexico hiked rates to tame inflation. But the bank issued a strong warning to the incoming government - whose perceived policy missteps caused a peso decline since the bank's October meeting - that any more errors could fan further upside risk to inflation. The Mexican peso and stock market had take a beating after President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador canceled a multi-billion dollar airport project, and after a senator from his government proposed capping and eliminating certain banking commissions. The peso's weakness comes as automaker groups warn U.S. tariffs will undermine the new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1308 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 982.58 0.18 -15.33 MSCI LatAm 2601.66 0.71 -8.66 Brazil Bovespa 86289.72 0.37 12.94 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5181.56 0.11 0.11 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7621 0.52 -11.93 Mexico peso 20.3489 -0.61 -3.19 Chile peso 674.4 0.25 -8.86 Colombia peso 3187.98 -0.01 -6.46 Peru sol - - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - - (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)