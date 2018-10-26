EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets rise but Latam to end weekly winning streak

By Susan Mathew Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and stocks rose on Friday ahead of its weekend presidential election, tempering losses in Latin American equities after Wall Street resumed its sell-off. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks dropped 0.3 percent, while currencies were flat. Although the region's markets fared better than emerging markets elsewhere, they were on track to end a five-week winning streak. Other Latam currencies weakened as the dollar was bolstered by data showing U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter. But that could not outweigh concerns of a slowdown in corporate profits after grim earnings reports from U.S. tech giants Amazon and Alphabet. The Brazilian real firmed 0.6 percent ahead of the final round of presidential elections on Sunday, in which market-preferred presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is expected to defeat leftist rival Fernando Haddad. The real is set to log weekly gains for a sixth straight session – its longest weekly winning streak since early last year – in a rally underpinned by hopes of much-needed economic reforms promised by the Bolsonaro campaign. "Bolsonaro's victory is largely priced in, so the real's gains on Monday are likely to be limited. Focus will now probably rest on Bolsonaro's appointments and the political course he is going to take, mainly as regards reforms," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note. "We see the risk that the relief following the run-off will soon be followed by disillusionment. It would seem that the financial markets are very optimistic regarding the new government's willingness to implement reforms." The Brazilian stock index climbed 0.4 percent, driven by gains in Petrobras on expectations its corruption-tainted management would be overhauled by the Bolsonaro government. Mexican markets were pressured by uncertainty regarding the fate of an under-construction airport in Mexico city and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of closing the border to stop a migrant caravan. The result of a public poll by incoming president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on whether the airport should be completed is expected next week. Analysts worry international treaties would be violated and companies would lose contracts if the project were scrapped, despite Obrador's assurances that "no injustice will be committed." "We think a cancellation is unlikely, but the process would legitimize the referendum as a way to make decisions," Jonas David, an FX strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note. The Colombian peso was weaker ahead of a central bank meeting later in the day, when it will likely hold the benchmark interest rate steady on a slight improvement in the economy and easing inflation, a Reuters poll showed. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1417 GMT: Stock indexes Daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 936.59 -1.3 -18.08 MSCI LatAm 2656.91 -0.31 -5.76 Brazil Bovespa 84078.24 -0.01 10.05 Mexico IPC 45832.18 -0.96 -7.14 Chile IPSA 5134.63 -0.14 -0.14 Argentina MerVal 29072.62 -0.89 -3.30 Colombia IGBC 12369.98 -0.42 8.79 Currencies Daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6808 0.59 -9.98 Mexico peso 19.4960 -0.04 1.04 Chile peso 689 -0.20 -10.79 Colombia peso 3181.07 -0.41 -6.26 Peru sol 3.345 -0.03 -3.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.6300 0.44 -49.22 Argentina peso (parallel) 36.5 1.37 -47.32 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)