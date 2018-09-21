EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets up on election hopes; Argentine peso jumps

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian markets rose on Friday after an opinion poll suggested far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro would do well against his main rival in a likely second-round vote in this year's presidential election. Bolsonaro has tapped University of Chicago-trained banker Paulo Guedes as his main economic advisor, driving investors to bet that he would act strongly to cut government spending and curb growth of public debt. Seeming contradictions between Guedes and Bolsonaro have raised questions over the lawmaker's commitment to a market-friendly reforms. Nevertheless, investors still prefer him over leftist Fernando Haddad, who seems most likely to reach the second round. A phone-based survey published by XP Investimentos showed Bolsonaro remains in the lead in the first round but technically tied with Haddad in the second round. Bolsonaro's rejection rate, however, was smaller than that of Haddad's, running contrary to other recent polls which have shown the opposite. Brazil's benchmark stock index jumped 2 percent, leading gains in the region as blue-chips such as Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA rose. The Brazilian real firmed 0.9 percent to 4.04 to the dollar - a one-month high - on a day when currencies from Mexico , Colombia and Chile were either flat or slightly higher. "The XP survey is making investors cheerful, but there is little room for the currency to appreciate past 4.05," Miriam Tavares, head of currency trading at AGK brokerage, said. The Argentine peso was the biggest gainer in Latin American currency markets, rising nearly 2 percent even as the central bank refrained from intervening. The peso has been driven higher this week by optimism that the government will sign a revised standby financing deal with the International Monetary Fund that will include stricter fiscal measures. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1036.93 0.57 -10.49 MSCI LatAm 2509.66 0.32 -11.26 Brazil Bovespa 79713.55 2.05 4.33 Mexico IPC 49696.75 0.38 0.69 Chile IPSA 5421.35 -0.46 -0.46 Argentina MerVal 34217.88 -0.86 13.81 Colombia IGBC 12265.06 0.48 7.87 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.0350 0.89 -17.89 Mexico peso 18.8126 0.03 4.71 Chile peso 664.1 0.47 -7.45 Colombia peso 3000.35 0.15 -0.61 Peru sol 3.289 0.21 -1.58 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.5500 1.86 -50.47 Argentina peso (parallel) 38.25 1.31 -49.73 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Claudia Violante in São Paulo Editing by Alistair Bell)