EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexican FX weaken as coronavirus cases rise

* Brazil 2020 growth, FX outlook slip to new lows - cenbank survey * Brazil confirms second coronavirus case, Mexico its fifth * Mexican peso set for longest losing streak since Dec. 2014 * Brazil, Chiles stocks rise By Susan Mathew March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real held near all-time lows hit in the last session, and the Mexican peso weakened 1% on Monday as worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak increased as the number of cases in both countries rose over the weekend. Brazil reported its second case of the virus on Saturday, while in Mexico, a fifth case was confirmed. The real dipped 0.5%, trading at 4.5 to the dollar. It had closed Friday at 4.473. Amid a report that Brazil's government is set to slash its 2020 growth forecast sometime this week, a central bank survey of economists showed 2020 outlook for Brazil's economic growth, inflation and exchange rate slipping to new lows. "We've just heard about coronavirus cases in the region so there is a general expectation that we're going to see negative news around Latin America," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank in New York. Mexico's peso fell for an eighth straight session to 19.8726 per dollar, holding near levels lowest since September. If losses hold, it could be the currency's longest losing streak since December 2014. The moves were in contrast to most other emerging market counterparts which firmed on rising hopes of a coordinated global response from major central banks to help economies weather the economic damages from the outbreak. Increasing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates sent the dollar sliding. The virus-fueled rout intensified last week when the pace of spread heightened fears of a pandemic and a likely subsequent global recession, wiping almost $6 trillion from world stocks. In emerging markets, portfolio managers pulled $9.7 billion out in February on fears over the virus, preliminary data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Monday. On the day, optimism from stimulus hopes seemed to fade as some Asian and most European shares gave up gains to trade in the negative, while U.S. futures swung wildly between positive and negative territory. Regionally, Brazil stocks erased early losses to rise 0.9% led by a 10% rally in Hypera Pharma after it said it signed a contract to buy a portfolio of 18 pharmaceutical products from Japan's Takeda for $825 million. Chile stocks rose 2.2%, looking set to break a six-session losing streak. But Rabobank's Lawrence expects regional stock markets to slip into the red as the day progresses. "We're in this environment where stock are trying to rally and then we see a 'sell the bounce' rather than a 'buy the dip'." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1013.95 0.84 MSCI LatAm 2435.76 1 Brazil Bovespa 105053.75 0.85 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4212.91 2.19 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP - - Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.4967 -0.37 Mexico peso 19.7635 -0.77 Chile peso 817.8 0.40 Colombia peso 3535.35 -0.35 Peru sol 3.444 0.26 Argentina peso - - (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)