EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico currencies sink as U.S. yields spike

(Recasts with real, peso levels; adds analyst comment) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency hit a nearly 1-1/2-year low and Mexico's peso sank to it weakest since early March on Monday on bets that accelerating U.S. inflation could spark a faster pace of interest rate hikes. Yields on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hit their highest in over four years, reducing the allure of riskier emerging market assets. Rising inflation expectations due to fiscal stimulus and a recovering U.S. economy have fueled bets the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates at a faster-than-expected pace. Mexico's peso sank about 2.2 percent, on track to mark its biggest one-day percentage loss since the aftermath of the election of U.S. President Donald Trump. Analysts said Mexico's currency could face further pressures in the coming months on bets leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador could win a July 1 vote and shift economic policy in Mexico. "The peso will continue to weaken as we approach election day," analysts at Banorte said in a note to clients. The pesos of Mexico and Colombia, a fellow oil producer, were earlier pressured by news that Iran's oil minister said there would be no need to extend a deal on supply restraint if crude prices rose further. Oil prices rebounded from an early slide to finish higher and strengthen further in post-settlement trade, as investors feared U.S. sanctions could dampen Iran's output. Currencies in Chile and Brazil both weakened about 1 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,158.26 -0.85 -0.02 MSCI LatAm 3,008.89 -0.73 6.39 Brazil Bovespa 85,602.50 0.06 12.04 Mexico IPC 48,442.22 0.02 -1.85 Chile IPSA 5,704.70 0.27 2.52 Chile IGPA 28,670.33 0.33 2.46 Argentina MerVal 30,956.22 -0.66 2.96 Colombia IGBC 12,517.71 1.21 10.09 Venezuela IBC 24,318.61 -4.48 1825.25 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.4520 -1.19 -4.02 Mexico peso 18.9335 -2.18 4.04 Chile peso 602.5 -1.10 2.02 Colombia peso 2,809.34 -1.90 6.15 Peru sol 3.234 -0.43 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.2575 -0.23 -8.18 (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; editing by G Crosse)