EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real extends pre-election selloff, other EM currencies firm

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real on Wednesday extended its selloff past the 4 to the dollar milestone as investors turned increasingly pessimistic over the October presidential elections. A string of voter intention polls have shown business favorite Geraldo Alckmin stuck in the single-digits. Jailed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has consistently led the ballot, followed by far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro. Alckmin is backed by a wide bloc of centrist parties and has pledged to implement budget cuts and structural reforms that investors see as key to bringing back Brazil's investment-grade sovereign rating. But the recent surveys have frustrated those in the market who thought Alckmin's strong standing among the political establishment would translate into votes. Though Lula is unlikely to be allowed to run, expectations are growing that his supporters may back his second-in-line Fernando Haddad, though he is polling at low single digits. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, has tapped investment banker Paulo Guedes to spearhead his economic platform, but his erratic stance over policy and controversial remarks on social issues have driven some doubt that he could count on support in Congress. "Surveys are pointing to a clear-cut scenario where Alckmin does not take flight," Rico Investimentos brokerage analyst Roberto Indech said. The Brazilian real slipped around 1 percent, nearing an all-time low. The currency fell in the last six trading days, a move that accelerated after it breached the 4 to the dollar level on Tuesday for the first time since February 2016. Other emerging currencies were mostly up, with currencies from Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru firming between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent. Risky assets found support this week after U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, which seemed to question the central bank's independence. Now, investors will turn their attention to the minutes of the Fed's last meeting later in the day, which are expected to confirm it is on course to raise rates twice more this year. Higher rates could lure away capital from emerging markets, which offer steeper returns. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1044.31 1.03 -9.85 MSCI LatAm 2492.70 -0.64 -11.86 Brazil Bovespa 75401.76 0.29 -1.31 Mexico IPC 49603.83 0.53 0.51 Chile IPSA 5256.93 0.11 0.11 Argentina MerVal 26045.93 0 -13.37 Colombia IGBC 12143.22 0.17 6.79 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.0760 -0.96 -18.71 Mexico peso 18.8371 0.61 4.58 Chile peso 660.71 0.47 -6.97 Colombia peso 2968.53 0.29 0.45 Peru sol 3.287 0.18 -1.52 Argentina peso (interbank) 30.1300 -0.43 -38.27 Argentina peso (parallel) 30.3 -1.32 -36.53 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Claudia Violante in São Paulo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)