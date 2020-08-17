Bonds News
August 17, 2020 / 8:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real leads Latam FX lower as coronavirus cases rise

Susan Mathew, Shreyashi Sanyal

5 Min Read

    * Brazil real hits lowest level since May 25 
    * Real to lag peers in the near term on political risks
-analysts
    * Chile's peso falls for third straight day

 (Updates price action, adds bullets)
    By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal
    Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real hit its lowest level
in nearly three months on Monday, while Mexico's peso broke a
four-day winning streak as the number of cases of coronavirus
surged in Latin America, while the region's main stock indexes
traded mixed.
    Brazil on Sunday registered 620 new deaths while the total
number of infections were well over 3.3 million. In Mexico, the
cases tally stood at 522,162.
    Brazil's real lost 1.5% against the dollar. 
    FX strategists at JP Morgan said political uncertainty in
Brazil will see the real underperforming regional peers in the
near term. Last week two more cabinet secretaries resigned from
the government, unhappy with the pace of reforms. 
    A central bank survey, however, showed Brazil's 2020
economic growth outlook year brightened for a seventh week in a
row, now expected to contact only 5.5% compared with the
previous 6.5% estimate.
    Mexico's peso fell 1%. Late on Friday, Mexico's
central bank Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said there is still
room to cut the benchmark interest rate but the decision will
depend on how economic indicators evolve.
    The central bank had cut the key interest rate by 50 basis
points to 4.5% last week - the lowest level in four years.
    Chile's peso extended losses to a third straight
session, even as prices of its main export good, copper, rose.

    Investors this week will be watching for minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's previous meeting or any clues about an
anticipated shift in the policy outlook.
    Some relief, meanwhile, came from a scheduled review of a
Phase one U.S.-China trade deal being postponed, leaving the
deal intact for the time being.
    Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa slipped 2.4% as
financial heavyweights dragged. Mexico's IPC index
notched over two-month highs before retreating. 
    "Outside of China, the rest of emerging markets (stocks) do
not appear as attractive," said equity strategists at JP Morgan.
"The relative performance of EM vs developed markets is closely
tied to EM currencies, which has struggled to pick up despite
the recent dollar weakness." 
    Argentina and Colombian markets were closed for holidays.
Argentina's government on Sunday officially unveiled its amended
bond restructuring offer and said creditors would have until
Aug. 28 to approve it. It filed the offer to the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission on Monday.
     
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT:    
           Stock indexes                     Latest      Daily %
                                                         change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                          1098.99     0.53
 MSCI LatAm                                     1960.13    -2.78
 Brazil Bovespa                                98851.43    -2.47
 Mexico IPC                                    39257.97     0.79
 Chile IPSA                                     4039.21     0.55
 Argentina MerVal                              48547.91   -2.174
 Colombia COLCAP                                1153.28     0.29
                                                                
              Currencies                     Latest      Daily %
                                                         change
 Brazil real                                     5.5023    -1.38
 Mexico peso                                    22.2063    -1.05
 Chile peso                                       806.9    -1.24
 Colombia peso                                  3780.25     0.26
 Peru sol                                        3.5777    -0.20
 Argentina peso (interbank)                     73.1500    -0.05
                                                         
 Argentina peso (parallel)                          129     3.10
                                                         
 
 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
editing by Grant McCool)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below