EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real leads losses as election jitters overshadow NAFTA

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led losses in Latin America as lingering concerns over presidential elections overshadowed a largely positive environment for emerging market assets. Investors have been increasingly fearful that the winner of October's election may not commit to an unpopular agenda of deficit-cutting and privatizations that they see as critical to bringing back Brazil's investment grade sovereign rating. Several polls have showed jailed former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has railed against austerity, leading the ballot, with market favorite Geraldo Alckmin failing to pick up steam. The Brazilian real weakened 1.3 percent, by far the biggest decliner in the region. "If the foreign scenario today weren't as favorable to emerging markets, the real's decline would have been even steeper," said Correparti brokerage head of currency trading Ricardo da Silva. MSCI's emerging market index rose 1.8 percent, reflecting a pick-up in appetite for risky assets after the United States and Mexico reached a trade deal that could replace the North American Free Trade Agreements. Canada's top trade negotiator joined her Mexican and U.S. counterparts in Washington on Tuesday in a bid to remain part of a trilateral North American trade pact, as U.S. officials expressed optimism a deal could be reached this week. Thorny negotiations around NAFTA, which have dragged on for much longer than originally envisioned, have weighed on demand for emerging-market assets throughout the year. The Mexican peso fell 0.9 percent as investors booked profits from the previous day's rally. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1069.14 1.8 -7.71 MSCI LatAm 2551.58 2.42 -9.78 Brazil Bovespa 77244.47 -0.88 1.10 Mexico IPC 50462.60 0.09 2.25 Chile IPSA 5283.28 0.04 0.04 Argentina MerVal 25257.27 -0.7 -15.99 Colombia IGBC 12180.49 -0.01 7.12 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.1333 -1.30 -19.84 Mexico peso 18.9235 -0.87 4.10 Chile peso 660.8 -0.33 -6.98 Colombia peso 2962.8 -0.79 0.65 Peru sol 3.293 -0.15 -1.70 Argentina peso (interbank) 31.5500 -1.84 -41.05 Argentina peso (parallel) 32.8 -1.07 -41.37 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)