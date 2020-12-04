Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real outperforms Latam currencies for the week

By Shreyashi Sanyal

0 Min Read

    * Brazil's real set for weekly gains of more than 4% 
    * Real outperforms Latam peers for the week 
    * Mexico awaits central bank board announcement on Monday

 (Adds comments, updates prices throughout)
    By Shreyashi Sanyal
    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Friday as it tracked
its third straight week of gains after signs of improving
economic growth, while most other currencies in Latin America
were also set to rise for the week. 
    The real added to Thursday's rally to rise 0.2% after
data showed the country's economy grew at a record pace in the
third quarter. The Brazilian real is set for gains of 4.2% for
the week. 
    A Reuters poll showed Brazil's currency is set to keep its
recent gains into the first-quarter of 2021 but the positive
trend could unravel as the year wears on due to increasing fears
about the country's public finances.
    Improving economic trends and optimism over the eventual
roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine have driven gains in Latin
American assets recently.
    "Despite lingering concerns, notably the fiscal weakness
seen throughout the region, attractive valuations and favorable
prospects for higher commodity prices and a faster recovery, as
the region avoids additional COVID-19 disruptions, bodes well
for a constructive 2021," said Gustavo Rangel, chief Latin
American economist at ING. 
    The Mexican and Columbian pesos were the top
gainers as the oil exporting majors benefit from rising oil
prices. Colombia's peso eyed gains of 4% for the week. 
    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delayed the
announcement of a second female Mexican deputy central bank
governor to Monday. The announcement was set to arrive later in
the day as the country pushes for an effort to diversify the
Bank of Mexico's governing body.
    The new member will replace Javier Guzman, known as one of
Banxico's more hawkish board members who applied a more cautious
approach to cutting the bank's main lending rate.
    "Against this background the markets are likely to take a
closer look at who is going to be asked to replace who and what
their views are," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note.
    "It certainly cannot be excluded that the election of the
successor will be reflected in the MXN exchange rates."
    The Chilean Peso rose 0.8% to its one-year high
supported by strong gains in copper prices. The peso was set for
weekly gains of 3%. 
    Copper prices pushed to the strongest levels since March
2013 on Friday as U.S. politicians moved closer to agree on
long-awaited stimulus spending that would boost the economy.

    In Venezuela, consumer prices rose 65.7% in November, the
opposition-controlled National Assembly said in a report,
marking an acceleration in inflation in the crisis-stricken
South American country.
    A gauge of Latin American stocks gained 0.8%
during the day, tracking its fifth straight weekly rise. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1936 GMT:
    
          Stock indexes                   Latest   Daily %
                                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1251.03     0.93
 MSCI LatAm                               2379.99     1.04
 Brazil Bovespa                         113591.44     1.16
 Mexico IPC                              43826.35    -0.25
 Chile IPSA                               4191.75     0.07
 Argentina MerVal                        54793.18   -0.651
 Colombia COLCAP                          1340.50     3.26
                                                          
              Currencies                  Latest   Daily %
                                                   change
 Brazil real                               5.1243     0.24
 Mexico peso                              19.7890     0.45
 Chile peso                                 744.1     0.73
 Colombia peso                             3464.5     0.06
 Peru sol                                  3.5868     0.11
 Argentina peso (interbank)               81.6500    -0.10
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)                    146     3.42
                                                   
 
 

 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by Alistair Bell and Diane Craft)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up