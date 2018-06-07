EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real plummets despite central bank intervention

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real on Thursday plummeted to its weakest in more than two years, as concerns over the nation's fiscal outlook added fuel to a sell-off despite increased central bank intervention. The currency tumbled as much as 1.9 percent to 3.9132 to the dollar, extending losses to 4.8 percent so far this month. It is down nearly 19 percent since February. Rising U.S. bond yields have hit demand for emerging market assets in general, but Brazilian markets have been particularly affected after several opinion polls and a nationwide truckers' strike against high diesel prices cast doubt on bets that the winner of this year's elections will stick to a market-friendly agenda. The sell-off drove the central bank to increase sales of currency swaps, which function like sales of dollars for future delivery, in a bid to cushion volatility. Yet the real was still the biggest loser among Latin American currencies, surpassing even the Mexican peso, which has been hard hit by fears that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations may deteriorate. A Reuters poll showed the real is likely to strengthen in coming months, but forecasts span an extremely wide range, highlighting how the recent slump has heightened uncertainty around the foreign exchange rate. Assurances by central bankers that the currency sell-off will only drive monetary policy insofar as it affects inflation and inflation expectations also seemed to have little effect on markets, with yields on short-term interest rate futures soaring. "The central bank changed its plans and held rates at its last meeting because of the foreign outlook and the currency, so it's very reasonable that it could do so again for the same reasons," a partner at a Rio de Janeiro-based asset manager said, referring to the bank's unexpected decision to withhold from cutting rates last month. Analysts told Reuters that the recent sell-off is unlikely to contaminate long-term inflation expectations, but that could change if the currency breached the 4.00-to-the-dollar threshold. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1150.02 -0.01 -0.71 MSCI LatAm 2465.87 -2.03 -11 Brazil Bovespa 74661.96 -1.91 -2.28 Mexico IPC 45135.11 -0.1 -8.55 Chile IPSA 5493.36 -0.07 -1.28 Chile IGPA 27783.21 -0.05 -0.71 Argentina MerVal 30428.00 0 1.21 Colombia IGBC 12282.45 -0.12 8.02 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8838 -1.19 -14.69 Mexico peso 20.4365 -0.68 -3.61 Chile peso 629.8 -0.36 -2.41 Colombia peso 2832.62 -0.10 5.27 Peru sol 3.262 -0.03 -0.77 Argentina peso (interbank) 24.9700 -0.26 -25.51 Argentina peso (parallel) 25.5 1.57 -24.59 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; additional reporting by Camila Moreira in São Paulo; editing by Jonathan Oatis)