EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real sinks, Mexico peso up on cenbank bets

(Recasts with real's losses, peso gains; adds details on Argentina IMF deal) MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed on Wednesday, helped by expectations that the central bank will raise interest rates this week, while the Brazilian real sank on bets policymakers would not tighten borrowing costs. The real shed about 1 percent ahead of an announcement later on Wednesday, where Brazil's central bank was expected to hold interest rates at an all-time low of 6.50 percent despite a recent currency slump. In contrast, the Banco de Mexico is seen hiking interest rates on Thursday to a more than nine-year high of 7.75 percent in a bid to shore up the battered peso. The Mexican peso climbed over 0.8 percent, adding to a rebound from 1-1/2-year low it hit last week amid a broad dollar rally, a deadlock in talks around the NAFTA free trade deal, and nervousness ahead of Mexico's July 1 presidential election. "These exchange rate levels make you think the market is factoring in a rate hike by Banxico," CI Banco wrote in a report. Argentina's peso slipped back toward a record-low even after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $50 billion deal to help local authorities fight a run on the peso currency. Stock markets, meanwhile, clawed back some gains as traders took advantage of a brief respite from recent worries about a U.S.-China trade war to buy back into oversold equities. Mexico's IPC index climbed 0.6 percent while Brazil's Bovespa, which had already posted a strong recovery on Monday from its lowest level since last August, added 1 percent. Among the biggest winners on the Bovespa was state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, which rose over 5 percent. Shares in Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's largest apparel retailer, climbed 2.8 percent after analysts at Itaú BBA raised their rating on the company to "outperform," saying the company's ongoing expansion was on track. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1093.26 0.76 -5.63 MSCI LatAm 2466.32 0.94 -12.79 Brazil Bovespa 72123.41 1.02 -5.60 Mexico IPC 46759.41 0.58 -5.26 Chile IPSA 5417.53 -0.32 -2.64 Chile IGPA 27383.77 -0.26 -2.13 Argentina MerVal 29118.51 5.29 -3.15 Colombia IGBC 12069.12 -0.53 6.14 Venezuela IBC 67684.66 4.31 5258.44 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7730 -1.00 -12.38 Mexico peso 20.3605 0.83 -3.25 Chile peso 640.8 -0.14 -4.08 Colombia peso 2924 -0.04 1.98 Peru sol 3.278 0.15 -1.25 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.7500 -0.18 -32.97 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.25 -0.35 -31.93 (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Claudia Violante in Sao Paulo Editing by Marguerita Choy)