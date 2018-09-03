EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slumps on election, global selloff; Argentine peso tumbles

(Updates figures, adds details from markets) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slumped on Monday as mounting concerns over this year's presidential election added to global risk aversion, while the Argentine peso extended a recent sell-off that also spread into stock markets in Latin America. Emerging market currencies in general have suffered in recent weeks due to escalating trade tensions surrounding the United States that investors believe could damage global growth. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday there was no need to keep Canada in the North American Free Trade Agreement and warned Congress not to meddle with the talks to revamp NAFTA or he would terminate the trilateral pact. The real weakened almost 2 percent, nearing its lowest level in 2-1/2 years, also weighed down by anxiety over October's presidential election. "There's a lot of uncertainty, both concerning the trade war and the outcome of the elections. And liquidity is thin due to the U.S. (Labor Day) holiday," a trader at a São Paulo-based brokerage said. Other Latin American assets were also down, with Mexico's and Chile's currencies slipping nearly 0.5 percent and almost 0.3 percent, respectively. However, the Argentine peso led losses, slipping by more than 3 percent, and deepening a recent rout driven by growing bets against President Mauricio Macri's ability to rein in a fiscal deficit and curb inflation. The move came even after the government unveiled a new export tax and spending cuts aimed at fighting the currency crisis while it continues to negotiate additional funding with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Argentine peso is down over 50 percent this year, making it one of the world's worst-performing currencies. Argentina's stock market slid more than 1.6 percent, while other indices in the region also came under pressure. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2153 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1055.96 -0.18 -8.85 MSCI LatAm 2463.79 1 -12.88 Brazil Bovespa 76192.73 -0.63 -0.27 Mexico IPC 49488.85 -0.12 0.27 Chile IPSA 5236.34 -0.65 -5.90 Argentina MerVal 28807.29 -1.66 -4.19 Colombia IGBC 12220.85 -0.28 7.48 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.1520 -1.95 -20.20 Mexico peso 19.1897 -0.57 2.65 Chile peso 684.50 -0.26 -10.20 Peru sol 3.301 -0.24 -1.94 Argentina peso (interbank) 38.0000 -3.14 -51.05 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Additional reporting by Claudia Violante in São Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)