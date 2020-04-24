EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, stocks battered on political turmoil during pandemic

* Real hits record low of 5.7139 to the dollar * MSCI Latam stocks, FX indexes fall * Mexican peso sees steep weekly loss By Ambar Warrick April 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks and the real plummeted on Friday as political turmoil in the country added to mounting concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, while risk aversion ravaged Latin American markets. The real sank 2.8% to a third straight record low, on track for its worst week in nearly five years with an 8.5% loss. Analysts are watching for an interest rate cut by the central bank next month. Brazil's benchmark stock index dropped around 8%, eyeing its worst session since mid-March, when initial fear of the outbreak spurred panicked selling. In addition to weak global economic readings and doubts about a possible drug to treat COVID-19, Brazil's markets were further rattled by a report that Justice Sergio Moro will announce his resignation on Friday after President Jair Bolsonaro fired the head of the federal police. The political row came as the coronavirus outbreak began to gather steam in Brazil. Bolsonaro has faced widespread criticism for his handling of the outbreak. "Economists must worry about the limitations in gauging just how much the largest South American economy will cope, when even the U.S. is struggling with examining who has the infection to better assess a rightful return to normalcy," said Juan Perez, senior currency trader at Tempus Inc in Washington. "Plus the idiosyncrasies also playing to Brazil," Perez added, noting the firing of the head of police. "We have no faith in BRL." Data also showed that industrial confidence in Latin America's largest economy crashed to record-low levels on Friday. Other Latin American risk assets retreated, with the Mexican peso falling slightly. Stocks in the country were a touch higher. The peso was set to lose about 5% for the week, as a crash in oil prices, coupled with a surprise rate cut by the central bank weighed on the currency. Argentine stocks retreated as the coronavirus crises added to concerns over the country defaulting on its sovereign debt. Argentina's Buenos Aires province unveiled on Thursday a restructuring offer to holders of its foreign law debt similar to the one unveiled by the federal government. The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks sank 7%, while currencies fell 2.7%. Both indexes were set to mark large weekly losses. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1503 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 878.08 -1.54 MSCI LatAm 1478.22 -7.36 Brazil Bovespa 73325.07 -7.97 Mexico IPC 34338.84 0.29 Chile IPSA 3723.03 -0.68 Argentina MerVal 29115.19 -4.16 Colombia COLCAP 1136.80 -1.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6833 -2.76 Mexico peso 24.8650 -0.24 Chile peso 860.2 -0.19 Colombia peso 4036.75 -0.61 Peru sol 3.3787 -0.21 Argentina peso 66.4200 -0.15 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)