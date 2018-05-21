EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real surges, Mexico peso slips past 20/dlr

(Updates prices, adds detail on Mexico peso) SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real gained more than 1 percent on Monday after the country's central bank boosted its currency swap program, while Mexico's peso weakened past 20 per dollar to a more than one-year low. Brazil's central bank on Friday had said it would triple the currency swap contracts - equivalent to operations to sell dollars in futures markets - offered daily, after the real fell to its lowest level in more than two years. The real on Monday rose 1.35 percent, although traders said the currency might have risen more had it not been for market caution ahead of the scheduled release on Tuesday of the Brazilian central bank minutes. Mexico's peso briefly blew past 20 per dollar, touching its weakest level since March 2017, before slightly rebounding. The peso is likely to trade weaker than 20 to the dollar as talks drag out to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, analysts at Mexico's Banco Base said. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said major issues remained among the United States, Canada and Mexico to rework the treaty, and that there was no specific deadline. In Argentina, the volatile peso strengthened 0.23 percent amid optimism over ongoing efforts by the government to obtain a financing line from the International Monetary Fund. Stocks suffered across Latin America, led by Brazil's Bovespa index, down 1.28 percent, and Mexico's IPC index , down about 0.80 percent. In Brazil, shares of iron ore producer Vale S.A. fell more than 3 percent, in line with the drop in China's iron ore futures to their weakest level in two weeks. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1954 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1139.29 0.14 -1.79 MSCI LatAm 2702.53 0.04 -4.48 Brazil Bovespa 82016.72 -1.28 7.35 Mexico IPC 45296.01 -0.81 -8.22 Chile IPSA 5667.86 -0.38 1.86 Chile IGPA 28679.66 -0.29 2.50 Argentina MerVal 31768.11 -0.32 5.66 Colombia IGBC 12107.50 -0.16 6.48 Venezuela IBC 22795.88 -0.66 1704.70 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6891 1.35 -10.19 Mexico peso 19.8550 0.43 -0.79 Chile peso 636.5 0.00 -3.43 Colombia peso 2875 1.52 3.72 Peru sol 3.283 0.12 -1.40 Argentina peso 24.3750 0.23 -23.69 (interbank) Argentina peso 25.3 0.40 -23.99 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery, Claudia Violante, Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Paul Simao and Lisa Shumaker)